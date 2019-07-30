Third-year Moscow Blue Devils coach Stan Mattoon has enjoyed watching a young team’s promise come to fruition.
The Blue Devils bring a 12-game winning streak and district title to the Idaho Class A American Legion baseball tournament this week in Burley, Idaho, where they open their campaign today at 11:30 p.m. PDT against the Pocatello Razorbacks.
“The first year they were about .500,” said Mattoon, whose team holds a 32-9 overall record this season. “Last year, we kind of got on a roll about this time, and we were quite young and we kind of fizzled at districts. We ran into some adversity and our lack of playing experience kind of showed a little bit, and I was hopeful for this year, because even though we were young last year, I could see that they have good baseball minds and a good baseball mindset.
“I kind of hoped that this year we’d take off where we left off, and fortunately for us that’s pretty much what we did.”
More than any individuals’ standout play, Mattoon stressed the depth and roundedness of his squad and its dedication to a sound game plan as the key drivers of Moscow’s success.
“As a whole, our defense is playing very well,” he said. “All 12 players have worked hard at defense. We’ve stressed fundamental baseball — taking care of the baseball. We’ve worked on that every single day — for 25 minutes, a half hour every single day. As far as offense, it’s really been our bats as a team. One through nine, it doesn’t really matter who I plug in there.”
Billy Adams leads Moscow in total hits (50) and RBI (49) on the season, while Chad Redinger has the highest batting average (.434) and most runs scored (54).
Kyle Lynas has been the Blue Devils’ deadliest pitcher, accumulating 55 strikeouts and a 6-0 record. Payton Waters and Hayden Thompson each have 6-1 pitching records and have thrown 47 and 44 strikeouts respectively.
“Kyle Lynas from Potlatch, Payton Waters, Hayden Thompson Chad Redinger and Barrett Abendroth — those five guys have pretty much been the stable part of our pitching core, and again, I’m able to mix and match those guys pretty much at will,” Mattoon said.
The Blue Devils’ most recent defeat came on July 6 against the St. Maries Savages, whom they have defeated twice since, including a 7-0 shutout at District. They beat the Lewis-Clark Cubs 15-4 in the district final, then scored a pair of nonleague wins over the Pullman Posse last week in a state tune-up.
Mattoon did not know much about the Pocatello Razorbacks (33-11-1), but said that he would be conferring with associates at Burley who could provide him valuable intel.
“We take it one inning, one game, one day at a time in that order,” he said when asked about his team’s overall outlook and prospects for the eight-team state tournament. “If we do that, take care of the baseball and swinging the bats the way we are, these guys can play with anybody.”