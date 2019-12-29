Walla Walla’s boys’ basketball team shook away from a long-lasting dozen-point deficit to retain its perfect record and pocket its first Avista Holiday Tournament championship.
Yes, it’s been a Devilishly hot start for Wa-Hi and its first-year coach.
“Any coach could come in with the group we have and (be successful),” Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. “We got kids that can drive it. They share the ball well. We can shoot it well.”
Star Wa-Hi guard Dylan Ashbeck did all three for his new boss, tallying a game-high 28 points to guide the Devils to a 63-55 comeback win Saturday against Lewiston at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
Ashbeck took home tournament MVP honors in the process.
“That kid’s just a gamer,” Bengals coach Jayson Ulrich said. “He’s super strong. He’s tough. He was tough last year, he’s tough this year.”
Walla Walla (7-0), which Ulrich called “truly the best team we’ve played this season,” earned its first lead at 53-52 after Jacob Coram ripped the net with a 3-pointer five minutes into the fourth quarter. Before then, the Devils had trailed by double digits for a quarter-and-a-half, only staying afloat because of Ashbeck’s hearty inside moves.
That all changed during a four-minute span in the fourth in which Lewiston (6-2) didn’t score and Wa-Hi heated up, penetrating the lanes and connecting on a handful of nifty layins past the noses of late-arriving Bengals.
In five minutes, Walla Walla had gone from down eight points to up eight.
“They started to spread it out with their ball screens and we got stuck standing up,” Ulrich said. “They beat us off the bounce and beat us to the rim with no contest. We just couldn’t answer their scoring runs.”
Earlier, Wa-Hi didn’t have much of a retort for Lewiston’s sharp passing, spread-out offense and size advantage underneath. Lengthy post George Forsmann finished with 16 points, but was held to five in the second half.
“They doubled him a little more, bumped him off his posts, so he wasn’t getting deeper,” Ulrich said. “He just wasn’t as comfortable as we’d like to have him.”
Joel Mullikin connected on four 3s and finished with 13 points, and Jace McKarcher added 10 for a Lewiston team that was crisp for three quarters. Then its shots, many of which were good looks, stopped falling.
“That’s just high school basketball,” Ulrich said. “I’ll be the first one to say that I didn’t do a very good job of answering their run.”
Alternatively, Wa-Hi answered Lewiston’s productivity just enough to not fall into an unmangeable hole, then erupted at the most opportune moment.
WALLA WALLA (7-0)
Dylan Ashbeck 11 5-7 28, Josiah Wik 1 1-2 4, Michael Cornia 6 1-2 13, Dillon Wasser 0 1-2 1, Diego Jaques 0 0-0 0, Hunter Polley 0 0-0 0, Robert Watson 1 0-0 2, Jacob Coram 1 1-2 4, Brandon Smith 5 0-3 11, Danny Nielson 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-18 63.
LEWISTON (6-2)
Chanse Eke 0 0-0 0, Jace McKarcher 4 0-1 10, Kash Lang 1 1-2 4, Joel Mullikin 4 1-2 13, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 3, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-0 5, James White 1 0-0 2, Alec Eckert 1 0-0 2, Braydon Forsman 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 7 2-2 16. Totals 21 4-7 55.
Walla Walla 7 13 19 24—63
Lewiston 11 19 17 8—55
3-point goals — Ashbeck, Wik, Coram, Smith, McKarcher 2, Lang, Mullikin 4, Hottinger, Hepburn.
Lapwai 59, Clarkston 54
After trailing by eight midway through the game, Idaho Class 1A-DI Lapwai constructed a flurry in the final two minutes to stun Washington Class 2A Clarkston to win the third-place game.
The Wildcats (6-2) scored eight consecutive points down the stretch — a streak sparked by Simon Henry’s 3 at 1:25 — sending the raucuous Wildcat faithful into an outburst.
According to past and present coaches on both sides, it was the first time the two storied boys’ programs have met, at least in the past two decades.
“(The Bantams) have a great program, so for us to be able to compete with a team like that says a lot about our program too,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We can only go up.
“To come back the way we did, it shows a lot for this team’s character.”
Titus Yearout paced the Wildcats with 16 points. AJ Ellenwood and Lydell Mitchell had 14 apiece and Ellenwood grabbed 10 boards as Lapwai hung around before its late surge, underlined by lockdown defense and quick transition baskets.
Clarkston (6-3), which was without injured Tru Allen for the second half, was led by Trey Dreadfulwater (17 points), Alex Italia (11) and Gus Hagestad (10). The Bantams began to lose steam when Allen went out.
“We were really happy with our start, but we got away from some of our stuff in the second half,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “Give Lapwai credit — they pushed back on us.”
Lapwai didn’t lead until Robert Denunzio hit a contested 3 midway through the fourth to make it 47-46. Clarkston couldn’t capitalize on later chances, and Mitchell closed it at the foul line.
CLARKSTON (6-3)
Tru Allen 3 0-0 7, Alex Italia 4 3-4 11, Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Trey Dreadfulwater 6 1-1 17, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 4 1-2 9, Gus Hagestad 4 0-0 10, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Chatfield 0 0-0 0, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-7 54.
LAPWAI (6-2)
AJ Ellenwood 7 0-0 14, Titus Yearout 5 5-7 16, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 4 3-4 14, JC Sobotta 1 2-2 5, Simon Henry 2 1-2 7, Sincere Three Irons 0 0-0 0, Samuel Ellenwood 0 0-0 0, Robert Denunzio 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 11-15 59.
Clarkston 20 9 11 14—54
Lapwai 13 10 15 21—59
3-point goals — Yearout, Mitchell 3, Henry 2, Denunzio, Allen, Dreadfulwater 4, Hagestad 2.
University 64, Moscow 42
Moscow could not sustain its momentum after a strong first quarter, falling to University of Spokane in the seventh-place game at Kramer Gym.
The Bears led 21-19 after the first, but University took the lead at 33-26 by halftime and ultimately ran away with the contest in a 19-2 fourth quarter.
Benny Kitchel spearheaded the Moscow offense with 13 points, while Jeremiah Sibley of University led all scorers with 16 and three more of his teammates also reached double digits.
MOSCOW (3-6)
Reef Diego 0 0-0 0, Brayden Decker 2 0-0 4, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 2 0-0 4, Joe Colter 1 0-2 2, Ben Postell 2 2-4 6, Blake Buchanan 3 3-3 9, Benny Kitchel 4 2-2 13, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 4.
UNIVERSITY-SPOKANE (3-7)
Jeremiah Sibley 5 2-4 16, Cyrus Cross 2 0-0 4, Luke Hawley 4 0-0 11, Kyle Douglas 2 1-1 6, Brian Caldera 1 2-2 4, Connor Spiering 0 0-0 0, Nick Donahue 0 0-0 0, Adonis Winkler-Coty 5 1-2 13, Conrad Bippes 5 0-0 10.
Moscow 21 5 14 2—42
University 19 14 12 19—64
3-point goals — Kitchel 3, Sibley 4, Hawley 3, Winkler-Coty 2, Douglas.
Fourth-place game
Wenatchee’s boys beat Eastmont 60-45 to win the fourth-place game.
GIRLSWalla Walla 62, Post Falls 41
Pullman High School transfer guard Rian Clear scored 20 points for Walla Walla and was named tournament MVP after propelling her Blue Devils to a rout of Post Falls in the girls’ championship game.
Walla Walla (6-1) went up by double digits midway through the first quarter, then cruised.
Clarkston 67, Lewiston 33
In a rematch of last year’s final, Clarkston walloped Lewiston in the third-place game.
The Bantams (8-1) were coming back from their first defeat of the season, having fallen to Walla Walla on Friday in the main draw semifinal round. Ashlyn Wallace racked up 22 points on five field goals and was 11-of-13 at the free-throw line for Clarkston.
“I think that they did bounce back from that loss, and it’s probably the best thing that could happen to us as long as we respond the right way,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said
Tai Bausch and Jenika Ortiz reached double digits for the Bengals (2-10) with 10 points apiece.
“The kids played hard and did the best they could,” Lewiston coach Steve Lear said. “They just fell short.”
CLARKSTON (8-1)
Ashlyn Wallace 5 11-13 22, Mickala Jackson 2 2-2 7, Maggie Ogden 2 0-0 4, Jacey Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Erika Pickett 2 1-3 5, AJ Sobotta 4 0-0 9, Lauren Johnson 2 0-0 5, Jalena Henry 3 0-0 6, Samantha Chatfield 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 15-20 67.
LEWISTON (2-10)
Emily Collins 0 0-0 0, Kendall Tichmer 1 0-0 2, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 4 2-4 10, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 0 0-0 0, Anika Grogan 0 1-2 1, Jenika Ortiz 4 0-0 10, Gabby Johnson 1 0-3 2, Caitlin Richardson 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 3-11 33.
Clarkston 10 14 16 27—67
Lewiston 3 12 13 5—33
3-point goals — Wallace, Jackson, Sobotta, Johnson, Ortiz 2.
JV — Lewiston def. Eastmont to win championship.
Wenatchee 54, Moscow 46
The Bear girls held close, but ultimately fell to Wenatchee at Kramer Gym.
Peyton Claus led Moscow with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Megan Watson had a 3-point goal and shot 9-for-10 from the foul line to score 12 for the Bears (0-9), and Peyton Watson contributed 11. Kristina Blauman of Wenatchee led all scorers with 19 points.
A smothering Wenatchee defense held Moscow to only nine field goals, but set the Bears up for 40 free-throw attempts, of which they converted 26.
“They definitely were getting us to the foul line,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said. “We were attacking the hoop hard, being good with the ball, but you can’t miss 14 free throws.”
WENATCHEE
O. Ramirez 3 2-2 11, M. Bennett 0 0-0 0, M. Peters 2 1-2 6, J. Albert 0 0-0 0, K. Sanford 0 0-1 0, T. Schogarth 0 0-0 0, E. Redman 5 2-4 14, W. Crawley 0 0-0 0, K. Blauman 6 4-4 19, O. Bendito 1 0-0 2, A. Lopez 1 0-0 2, I. Parmenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-13 54.
MOSCOW (0-9)
Megan Watson 1 9-10 12, Megan Heyns 0 1-3 1, Peyton Claus 2 9-14 13, Peyton Watson 3 5-9 11, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 1 0-0 3, Grace Mauman 1 2-4 4, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 2, Julia Branen 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 26-40 46.
Wenatchee 13 9 16 17—54
Moscow 9 10 14 13—46
3-point goals — Ramirez 3, Redman 2, Peters, Blauman, Watson, Craig.
JV — Lapwai def. Moscow
Lapwai 41, Eastmont 31
LAPWAI — Lapwai wrapped up the event 2-1 and a fourth-place finish by blasting Eastmont of Wenatchee behind KC Lussoro’s 20 points and eight rebounds. She was named to the all-tournament team.
Lauren Gould and Sayquis Greene added six rebounds apiece for Lapwai (10-1), which held its opponent to single digits in all but the final quarter.
“It was just great for the girls to get to play a little bit tougher teams to prepare for the rest of the season and figure out what we need to work on,” coach Ada Marks said.
LAPWAI (10-1)
Grace Sobotta 0 6-6 6, KC Lussoro 7 5-10 20, Julia Gould 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Glory Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Sayquis Greene 0 1-4 1, Lauren Gould 0 0-1 0, Raylin Shippentower 0 0-0 0, Jordan Shawl 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 14-25 41.
EASTMONT-WENATCHEE
Heimbiqner 0 1-2 1, Brown 2 2-2 8, Klinkenberg 1 0-0 2, Renteria 1 0-0 2, Chandler 2 1-3 6, Hardie 0 1-2 1, Bauman 1 1-2 3, Phillips 2 0-0 5, Flanagan 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 6-11 31.
Lapwai 14 3 12 12—41
Eastmont 6 8 7 10—31
3-point goals — Gl. Sobotta, Lussoro, J. Gould, Brown 2, Chandler, Phillips, Flanagan.
Avista Holiday Tournament
All games at LCSC Activity Center unless noted
Saturday
GIRLS
Lapwai 41, Eastmont 31, fourth-place game; Clarkston 67, Lewiston 33, third-place game; Wenatchee 54, Moscow 46, seventh-place game; Walla Walla 62, Post Falls 41, championship
BOYS
Wenatchee 60, Eastmont 45, fourth-place game; Lapwai 59, Clarkston 54, third-place game; University 64, Moscow 42, seventh-place game; Walla Walla 63, Lewiston 55, championship
Previous champions
BOYS
2012: Colfax; 2013: Clarkston; 2014: Clarkston; 2015: Clarkston; 2016: Clarkston; 2017: Ferris; 2018: Lewiston
GIRLS
2012: Walla Walla; 2013: Walla Walla; 2014: Lewiston; 2015: Lewiston; 2016: Lewiston; 2017: North Central; 2018: Clarkston
Previous championship games
BOYS
2012: Colfax 42, Walla Walla 36; 2013: Clarkston 72, Walla Walla 54; 2014: Clarkston 68, Lewiston 34; 2015: Clarkston 61, Walla Walla 47; 2016: Clarkston 57, Lewiston 46; 2017: Ferris 62, Lapwai 61; 2018: Lewiston 65, Walla Walla 56
GIRLS
2012: Walla Walla 38, Lewiston 36; 2013: Walla Walla 48, Colfax 31; 2014: Lewiston 49, Walla Walla 43; 2015: Lewiston 58, Clarkston 48; 2016: Lewiston 58, Walla Walla 44; 2017: North Central 48, Clarkston 39; 2018: Clarkston 84, Lewiston 44