Development of talent key for young Wildcats

Third-year coach Josh Leighton and the Lapwai High School football team will be looking to fulfill a lot of potential on the roster. The Wildcats are looking to make some noise this year after finishing 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the Whitepine League Division I standings in 2019.
Lapwai opens the season with a nonleague matchup at 11 a,.m. Saturday in Twin Falls against Lighthouse Christian..
Lapwai has an athletic team coming back this year, along with four incoming freshmen. Leighton seemed confident the group would mesh well as they continue to improve chemistry.
“Everybody looks good,” Leighton said, “We’re just picking up where we left off. Just taking (things) day by day, week by week, and we aren’t overlooking anybody.”
Junior quarterback Titus Yearout will be looked upon to lead the offense as he settles into his second year in that role.
“He developing (well),” Leighton said. “He’s athletic, gaining knowledge and really picking it up into his second year.”
Six other juniors and one senior will be joining Yearout as returners, as the Wildcats will be hunting for a spot in the upper half of the league standings.
“Every year, there’s big expectations in our league,” Leighton said. “We know our schedule and we’ll just try to navigate our way through and try to manage everything.”
Leighton had been preparing for Idaho to carry out the season amid the murky COVID-19 situation.
“It sounded like Idaho was sticking to it, he said. “There was a general idea to give it a shot.”
Leighton added his team will be trying to take it one day at a time.
“We’re trying to focus on what Monday will bring, what Tuesday will bring, and just go from there,” he said. “The kids are excited that they can have a season.”
Lapwai
COACH — Josh Leighton Jr. (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 1-5 in Whitepine League Division I, 2-6 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Farley Eaglespeaker, sr., WR/DE; Titus Yearout, jr., QB/DE; Kayden Comer-Penney, jr., OL/DL; AJ Ellenwood, jr., OL/DE; Simon Henry, jr., WR/DB; Chris Brown, jr., OL/DE; Kross Taylor, jr., WR/DB; Arreis Bisbee, jr., WR/DB; Promise Shawl, so., OL/DL
SCHEDULE
Game times are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Aug. 29 — at Lighthouse Christian, 11 a.m.
Sept. 11 — Troy
Sept. 18 — at Kamiah
Sept. 25 — at Genesee
Oct. 2 — at Clearwater Valley
Oct. 9 — Prairie
Oct. 23 — Potlatch