SEATTLE — Reid Detmers pitched seven smooth innings, Mickey Moniak hit his second home run in three days as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Saturday for a doubleheader split.

David Fletcher homered and drove in three runs for the Angels, who dropped the opener 2-1 as Ty France hit a two-run homer and George Kirby struck out eight in six innings for Seattle.

Tags

Recommended for you