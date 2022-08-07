SEATTLE — Reid Detmers pitched seven smooth innings, Mickey Moniak hit his second home run in three days as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Saturday for a doubleheader split.
David Fletcher homered and drove in three runs for the Angels, who dropped the opener 2-1 as Ty France hit a two-run homer and George Kirby struck out eight in six innings for Seattle.
In the nightcap, Taylor Ward got the scoring started in the third with an RBI double that drove in speedy Magneuris Sierra from first base. Ward came home later in the inning on Max Stassi’s single.
Moniak launched a solo shot in the fourth, making it 3-0 with his third major league homer.
The top pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Moniak was acquired from Philadelphia at Tuesday’s trade deadline in a deal for pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The 24-year-old outfielder also went deep Thursday against Oakland, but began the day a .131 career hitter in 99 at-bats in 50 big league games.
Moniak exited after taking a pitch off his finger in the ninth inning on a bunt attempt. He went for X-rays, and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was not expecting good news.
“It’s not looking good,” Nevin said. “I’m crushed for him, but it’s a part of the game.”
Luis Torrens put the Mariners on the board in the fifth with a home run to right-center against Detmers, his first of the season.
Detmers (4-3) was dominant early, allowing just one hit through four innings. After the hiccup in the fifth, Detmers settled back in. He permitted six hits overall and struck out seven.
“He was awesome. You’re seeing a really good one just growing before our eyes,” Nevin said. “Pitching deep into a game like that, being able to get out of a jam there in the seventh, and reaching back out against the guy who hit the ball hard against him a couple times. It was a big outing for him.”
Fletcher extended the Angels’ lead to 5-1 with a two-run homer off starter Chris Flexen in the sixth.
“It’s always huge when we have run support,” Detmers said. “The last couple outings, I’ve had run support. We got on the board early and credit to them, they just kept going.”
Flexen (7-9) pitched six innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Mariners reliever Matt Brash tossed a scoreless seventh, but lefty Brennan Bernardino allowed two runs in the ninth — one on an RBI single from Fletcher, the other on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Shohei Ohtani.
In the first game, Moniak gave the Angels a one-run lead with an RBI single in the second, but France’s third-inning homer into the left-field bullpen put the Mariners ahead for good. The go-ahead drive was France’s 14th homer of the season and his 300th hit with the Mariners.
“That I was able to pull a hanging slider just shows that I was on time for a fastball,” France said. “That is the biggest key. If I can get on time for a fastball, I’m going to be in a good spot, and I feel like I’m getting there again.”
Kirby (3-3) got the win, while Jaime Barria (1-2) was tagged with the loss. Erik Swanson pitched the ninth for his third save.
It was Kirby’s second victory since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on July 23. The Mariners optioned him down on July 9 to limit the rookie’s workload.
“He’s looked great,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “After we shut him down and gave him a little breather, he has come back and has thrown very well. The velo is still there, the secondary stuff is there, and he has looked strong. That is exactly what we need out of him going forward.”
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger (ankle) was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to the second game and penciled into the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Haniger had been out since sustaining a high right ankle sprain against Miami on April 29. In a corresponding move, infielder Abraham Toro was optioned to Tacoma.
UP NEXT — Angels left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-2, 6.46 ERA) starts Sunday after being obtained from Atlanta at Tuesday’s trade deadline. Davidson has allowed 11 earned runs, 15 hits and 13 walks in 15 innings this season with 10 strikeouts. ... Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (6-11, 3.95) allowed six earned runs and nine hits at Yankee Stadium on Monday.
GAME 1
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ward rf 4 0 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 France 1b 3 1 1 2
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 1 0 1 0
Adell lf 4 1 1 0 Santana dh 4 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 4 0 2 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Moniak cf 4 0 1 1 Lamb rf 3 0 0 0
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 0 0 0 0
Velazquz ss 3 0 0 0 Raleigh c 2 0 1 0
Kelenic cf 3 1 1 0
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 27 2 4 2
Los Angeles 010 000 000 — 1
Seattle 002 000 00x — 2
E—Crawford (10). DP—Los Angeles 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B—Adell (7), Suzuki (4). HR—France (14). SB—Kelenic (5). S—Frazier (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria L,1-2 42/3 3 2 2 4 3
Mayers 31/3 1 0 0 2 4
Seattle
Kirby W,3-3 6 6 1 1 0 8
Festa H,5 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Munoz H,14 11/3 0 0 0 0 3
Swanson S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Kirby (Rojas). WP—Barria 2, Kirby.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T—2:48. A—41,507 (47,929).
game 2
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ward rf 5 1 1 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 1 France 1b 4 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 1 0
Stassi c 4 0 1 1 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 0 Santana dh 4 0 0 0
Moniak cf 4 2 2 1 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Adell lf 0 0 0 0 Lewis lf 4 0 0 0
Fletcher ss 4 1 2 3 Torrens c 4 1 2 1
Gosselin 3b 3 0 0 0 Haggerty cf 3 0 2 0
Velazquez ss 1 1 0 0
Sierra lf-cf 3 1 1 0
Totals 35 7 8 7 Totals 33 1 7 1
Los Angeles 002 102 002 — 7
Seattle 000 010 000 — 1
E—Bernardino (1), Crawford (11). DP—Los Angeles 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Los Angeles 5, Seattle 7. 2B—Ward (12), Haggerty (6), Haniger (2). HR—Moniak (2), Fletcher (2), Torrens (1). SF—Ohtani (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Detmers W,4-3 7 6 1 1 1 7
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ortega 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Flexen L,7-9 6 6 5 5 2 5
Brash 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bernardino 2 2 2 1 1 0
HBP—Tepera (Suarez). WP—Detmers.
Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T—2:47. A—27,065 (47,929).