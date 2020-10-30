When Timberline last qualified for the Idaho state football postseason, the Spartans played among the Class A-3 ranks.
That was 20 years ago. Timberline, then of the Central Idaho League, dropped its playoff opener to Homedale.
The most recent football title to come to the Weippe/Pierce area? That’d be 1968, when the Weippe Gorillas claimed a crown.
“To my knowledge, Timberline hasn’t won a state football game yet,” said coach Pat Christopherson, whose much-improved team begins its postseason stay at 6 p.m. Pacific today at unbeaten Dietrich.
Of the Spartans’ opponents, Christopherson said: “I don’t know of the last time they didn’t make it to the playoffs.
“I’m just grateful that we’re representing Timberline, and that the boys were able to make it to the next level. But we know our work’s not close to done.”
Yet it’d be safe to say Timberline (3-3) has come a long way after registering just five wins between 2016-19.
The underdog Spartans’ list of accomplishments this season includes a toppling of rival Deary — another feat that’d eluded the program for more than a decade.
Timberline, which also snapped a 48-year state tournament drought in boys’ basketball last year, assembled a complete game Sept. 26 to edge past the Mustangs 30-28 for a result that proved decisive in the playoff bracket.
“Knowledge of the game — that was it,” Christopherson said of the Spartans’ change of fortunes. “... They’re focused and determined to go to work. They understand 8-man football is like nothing else. No one can take a play off. At the end of the day, if everyone puts the work in, no one walks off the field a loser.
“If they all put in the work, the score takes care of itself.”
This Timberline outfit is perhaps the most refined the program has seen since 2000, and a portion of that owes to the development of local youth programs by area coaches — Christopherson included — early in the previous decade.
Many of Timberline’s contemporary high school standouts honed their understanding of the game together in the Clearwater County Youth Sports organization, forming consistency, coordination and camaraderie.
“From the top to bottom, (football) was simplified for them. We wanted them to understand what we’re talking about by the time they got to this level,” Christopherson said from the team’s hotel in Twin Falls, about a 40-minute drive to Dietrich.
That history has been a boon, but of course, Timberline’s success this year can’t be “totally chalked up to that,” Christopherson acknowledged.
Much of it should be attributed to “a plethora of key players” boasting an uncommon level of talent for Timberline, along with hard-nosed, “blue-collar” work ethics and an openness to coaching.
It starts with an enhanced front, anchored by junior workhorse Jaron Christopherson (6-foot-0, 235 pounds), and includes 6-4, 290-pound senior Jordan Stewart.
“The guys in the ditches are huge for us,” Pat Christopherson said. “You can never give them enough credit.”
As for skill players, composed senior running back/linebacker Chase Hunter has captained the Spartans all season, and senior quarterback Rylan Larson (6-1, 180) has been proficient on the ground and through the air.
Toss in capable (and evasive) pass-catchers like standout sophomore slot man Parker Brown, Ryder Cram and Micah Nelson, plus breakout freshman back Rylan West, and it makes sense why Christopherson reiterates, “We have weapons all over the field.”
“They all know they can’t win by themselves,” said Christopherson, who pointed out Larson’s move on defense to end as crucial to a solid Timberline pass rush.
The Spartans — who started well with a near-defeat of 1A DI opponent Genesee — hit a late slide, but snapped out of it by hanging 62 on league adversary Lewis County.
They’ll be hoping to maintain momentum against a Blue Devils team that has outscored its competition 374-116 this year. Second-ranked Dietrich (7-0), led by star quarterback Brady Power, “throws the ball quite a bit,” Christopherson said.
“We’ve worked hard on that all week with our (defensive backs). They’re quick, but on film, it looks like we match up pretty well.”
Christopherson is aware the Blue Devils are a mainstay at State. In fact, they’re in the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.
“The support of our small community, the school and student body has just been so meaningful, so we’re just hoping to produce for them,” the coach said.
Delayed trip
Timberline’s bus broke down just outside of Riggins early Thursday, so the team hung around at a nearby rest stop for about 1½ hours, waiting for options. School principal Jason Hunter, one in the convoy of supporters making the trip south, came up clutch, gaining approval to use a bus from Salmon River High School.
“If by chance we’re able to come out on top, it just adds to the entire story,” Christopherson said, laughing.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.