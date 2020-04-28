Despite setbacks, ‘epic times’ for L-C player

Excited to reach the collegiate level in the sport he had played since he was a toddler, Luca Menezes did not want to imagine that his nagging back problems had any greater significance — but they did.
Now that the coronavirus lockdown has cut short his senior tennis season at Lewis-Clark State, he’s grateful for the time he’s had on the court.
“As a freshman and finally playing the big deal — ‘college tennis’ — I did find out that the back pain I was having was actually a serious disease which could get me out of tennis for the rest of my life,” said Menezes, a business administration major who has worked as a model on the side.
The then-18-year-old from Maceio, Brazil, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition ankylosing spondylitis, which impedes flexibility in one’s spine and can cause fused vertebrae in severe cases. It sidelined him for a year before he and L-C athletic trainer Tracy Collins succeeded in gaining financial assistance for him to receive a novel injection treatment that would revive his collegiate playing career.
“He had to time the injections precisely for it to take effect, for matches especially,” L-C tennis coach Kai Fong said. “Without the medication, it would be impossible for him to move without pain. I am surprised, but very glad, that he got to play as much as he did.”
Menezes agrees.
“Thank God,” he said. “I was tired of sitting around.”
His life up to that point had not made him overly accustomed to idleness.
“Growing up was nice, even though there was a lot of struggle from my parents’ part in order to give my sister and I a nice life,” Menezes said. “As things got better, trips abroad started to be made and other fun stuff was able to be done.”
Menezes was introduced to tennis at the age of 3 by his father Joao.
“My dad was a good tennis player in the city, and gladly, I got better than him by the age of 13,” he recalled, laughing.
Menezes attended Weil Tennis Academy in California as a high-schooler before moving on to Lewis-Clark State.
On the court, Fong describes him as having a “very complete” and adaptable style of play.
“He prefers to get into a rhythm to pound heavy groundstrokes,” Fong said. “Opponents have to work hard to prove themselves as the better player. He does not beat himself.”
After beginning the treatments, Menezes spent much of his sophomore year recovering his game before finally returning to match play. As a junior, he worked his way to a place alongside teammate William Bruchard on the Warriors’ top doubles pairing and played what would prove to be his only complete season with the program.
He was midway through his senior year when he saw another season cut short, and his career along with it — this time by the ongoing lockdown in response to the spread of COVID-19. He is now back home, working online to complete his bachelor’s degree.
“Even with this crazy and mad time we live in the moment, quarantine has actually been pretty nice,” he said. “Being at my parents’ house in Brazil is a blessing; I love it here. The beach, the pool, good food, all located at the same spot.
“Still, I hope all of this is over soon,” he added, as he is set to begin grad school as an international business major at Georgia State this fall.
Menezes ultimately plans to go into business abroad, as it is “getting harder and (more) expensive to become a citizen in the U.S.”
His other professional side venture has seen him model for “a few brands in L.A. and Brazil,” which he modestly refers to as “no biggie.”
“I still hope to do more of it,” he said.
Reflecting on his L-C tennis career, Menezes is thankful above all for the fun he had traveling with his teammates and their “supporting, encouraging, good-hearted” coach Fong.
“The best times for me were during the trips, when the whole team could gather as a whole and really have a good laugh about anything,” Menezes said. “In the flights, in the vans, in the hotels, whenever. Being on the road with my mates was especially real epic times.”
