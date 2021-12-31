The Lewiston girls basketball team fell 56-48 on Thursday to Post Falls in the championship game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College. But it felt like the Bengals turned a corner.
The first quarter was Lewiston’s best offensive output of the season. It started with a 7-0 run in the first two minutes and ended with the Bengals up 18-6.
Lewiston’s offense has been notoriously one-dimensional, with everything going through senior post Katy Wessels. But in the first eight minutes, there was some depth as besides Wessels, Emily Collins and Ahinka U’Ren had scored.
“Our girls came out with a lot of confidence,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “Everybody on our team is a threat and we need to act like it and be able to knock down a shot when it’s your turn.”
U’Ren, who finished with 11 points and was the Bengals’ representative on the all-tournament team, had seven points in the first.
“She has stepped up in that leadership role,” Stefanchik said. “She may not always score a lot of points, but she does so many great things. She guards the other team’s best player, she runs the point and she takes control.”
The Trojans (12-2), who are ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 5A state media poll, switched to a full-court press defense in the second, and it forced Bengal turnovers. It turned into instant offense at the other end for Post Falls, which went on a 11-1 in the first three minutes of the quarter. The Trojans outscored the Bengals 27-7 overall in the period and took away any momentum Lewiston (7-5) had.
“We knew Post Falls was going to press us,” Stefanchik said. “After they went on that run we just needed to settle a little bit and play our game and make good decisions with the ball.”
The Bengals then went back to feeding Wessels in the paint. It paid off, as she finished 8-of-17 from the field with a game-high 22 points.
Post Falls coach Marc Allert was aware of Wessels’ big-play potential.
“She’s just so big, strong, and athletic for one,” Allert said. “When she gets to her spot she’s going to score. You can do what you can to stop her, but good luck.”
Wessels also stood out on defense, as she limited tournament MVP Capri Sims to 10 points.
“Her post defense has improved so much throughout the year,” Stefanchik said. “I thought we did an excellent job we knew we were going to have to battle with her down low and it’s great for Katy to get that matchup with Capri who is also a really good post player.”
U’Ren added 10 points for the Bengals, and Americus Crane paced the Trojans with 14 points.
Lewiston had entered the tournament winning five of seven games, but felt like it could have been more. Even after going 2-1 in this event, Stefanchik knows the best is yet to come.
“We competed from the tip-off,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “There’s been a lot of games this year where we’ve came out sluggish and not ready to play so seeing our girls come out ready to play today was great.”
LEWISTON (7-5)
Emily Collins 2 1-3 6, Ahnika U’ren 5 0-1 11, Katy Wessels 8 5-7 22, Eve Riddle 0 0-2 0, Zoie Kessinger 1 0-2 2, Jenika Ortiz 1 0-0 3, Reese Degroot 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 1 1-2 4, Savannah Burke 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-17 48.
POST FALLS (12-2)
Trinidie Nichols 2 0-0 4, Lexi Heath 2 0-0 5, Brooklyn Brennan 1 1-2 3, Capri Sims 3 4-4 10, Letti Asper 2 4-4 9, Americus Crane 5 2-2 14, Hanna Christensen 5 0-0 11. Totals 20 11-12 56.
Lewiston 18 7 15 8—48
Post Falls 6 27 12 22—56
3-point goals — Collins, U’Ren, Wessels, Ortiz, Taylor, Crane 2, Heath, Asper, Christensen.
Avista Holiday Tournament
GIRLS
Champions
2012: Walla Walla; 2013: Walla Walla; 2014: Lewiston; 2015: Lewiston; 2016: Lewiston; 2017: North Central; 2018: Clarkston; 2019: Walla Walla; 2021: Post Falls
Championship games
2012: Walla Walla 38, Lewiston 36; 2013: Walla Walla 48, Colfax 31; 2014: Lewiston 49, Walla Walla 43; 2015: Lewiston 58, Clarkston 48; 2016: Lewiston 58, Walla Walla 44; 2017: North Central 48, Clarkston 39; 2018: Clarkston 84, Lewiston 44; 2019: Walla Walla 62, Post Falls 41; 2021: Post Falls 56, Lewiston 48
All-tournament team
Angela Lassen, Moscow; Eloise Teasley, Clarkston; Zipaya Somsen, Soda Springs; Camden Barger, Grangeville; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Kylee Fox, Richland; Ahnika U’Ren, Lewiston; Trinidie Nichols, Post Falls
MVP
Capri Sims, Post Falls