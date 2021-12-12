AUSTIN, Texas — The Idaho women’s basketball team was simply overmatched Saturday, shooting just 31 percent for the game and committing 32 turnovers in an 83-43 loss to No. 11 Texas in a nonconference game at the Frank Erwin Center.
Five Longhorns (7-1) scored in double figures. DeYona Gaston led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds. Rori Harmon finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Latasha Lattimore came off the bench and had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kyndall Hunter had 11 points and Aliyah Mathrau added 10.
Senior guard Tiana Johnson finished with 12 points before fouling out to lead the Vandals (1-7), who now have lost their past seven games. Big Sky preseason MVP Beyonce Bea chipped in nine points and 12 rebounds, and senior guard Louise Forysth tallied nine points.
The start was good for Idaho, the rest was not.
A seven-point run after Texas hit a 3-pointer to open gave the Vandals a four-point edge. Idaho increased it to five after Johnson hit a runner in the lane, then made a 3 at the 6:23 mark of the first quarter to give the Vandals a 12-7 edge.
The Longhorns then scored 15 of the next 16 points, and took the lead for good when Gaston finished off a steal with a layup at the other end with 3:37 left. Texas was able to get the lead up to 26-16 at the end of the first.
The Longhorns poured it on from there. They held a 40-point lead in the late stages of the fourth, and the Vandals only were able to cut it to eight twice early in the second.
The Longhorns owned huge advantages in rebounds (47-37), including offensively (19-11), points off turnovers (32-2), points in the paint (40-18), second-chance points (11-2), fast-break points (22-4) and bench points (36-3).
The Vandals next play at 7 p.m. Friday against Oregon State in the Maui Wahine Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii.
IDAHO (1-7)
Bea 4-9 1-3 9, Forsyth 4-13 0-0 9, Gandy 2-11 1-2 5, Johnson 4-8 1-2 12, Kirby 2-7 0-0 5, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Allred 0-2 0-0 0, Jacklin 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 3-7 43
TEXAS (7-1)
Ebo 0-0 0-0 0, Gaston 9-12 1-1 19, Allen-Taylor 2-6 2-2 7, Harmon 6-11 1-1 13, Warren 3-10 1-2 8, Matharu 4-12 2-2 10, Holle 1-4 1-2 3, Hunter 4-12 1-1 11, Lattimore 5-6 2-6 12, Masudi 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-75 11-17 83
Idaho 16 10 10 7 — 43
Texas 26 22 18 17 — 83
3-Point Goals: Idaho 6-28 (Johnson 3-5, Wallace 1-2 Kirby 1-4, Forsyth 1-7, Bea 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Jacklin 0-1, Allred 0-2, Gandy 0-5), Texas 4-17 (Hunter 2-5, Allen-Taylor 1-2, Warren 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Lattimore 0-1, Holle 0-2, Matharu 0-4). Fouled Out: Johnson. Rebounds: Idaho 37 (Bea 12), Texas 47 (Lattimore 10). Assists: Idaho 12 (Kirby 8), Texas 14 (Harmon 3). Total Fouls: Idaho 18, Texas 15. A: 1,124.