We’d like to introduce you to Washington State’s new starting quarterback. His name is Cammden “Gunner” de Lauracruz-Cooper, and he’s an ambidextrous froshomore — a hybrid of freshman and soph — who grew up in Utah, Arizona and Hawaii, all at the same time.
He’s a triple-threat quarterback — one who can run, pass and mischievously undermine an opponent’s ability to game-plan.
Especially in a season opener.
Nobody knows if the Cougars’ ambiguity at quarterback at the moment reflects a genuinely tight competition for a starting role or a concerted resolve to keep the Oregon State Beavers guessing in triplicate. Probably a little of both.
But Game 1 presumably will offer some clarity Saturday as the Cougs launch a pandemic-delayed football season at an empty Reser Stadium at Corvallis, Ore. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and TV coverage is by FS1.
One thing we know about Wazzu’s offensive backfield: Its star at this juncture is running back Max Borghi. But even at that position, WSU coaches are talking a lot about depth, for probably a couple of reasons — one being the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and its potential for disrupting rosters during the Pac-12’s strange late-autumn and winter football schedule.
Thanks to a slip of the tongue during a radio interview by first-year coach Nick Rolovich last week, we also know the Cougars have identified a starting quarterback but probably will keep it a secret until game day.
It might be Camm Cooper (6-foot-4, 208 pounds), a third-year sophomore from Utah who throws left-handed and doubtless learned a thing or two about leadership from ex-Wazzu quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon.
It might be Gunner Cruz (6-5, 217), a second-year freshman from the Phoenix area who fits the mold of a classic dropback quarterback but needs to be more than that in Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense.
It might be Jayden de Laura (6-0, 195), a true freshman from Honolulu who boasts the most mobility of the three and is most familiar with the run-and-shoot, a version of which he ran in high school.
Or, yes, it might be a fictional composite of the three. In other words, Rolovich seems capable of using multiple quarterbacks, if not during Game 1 then during the course of the seven-game Pac-12 schedule. Last year at Hawaii, he didn’t hesitate to insert his backup if he thought it could lend a spark or offset a defensive tactic.
Rolovich has been complimentary of all three quarterbacks in recent weeks, but none of them seems to have distinguished himself in the way Minshew in 2018 and Gordon in 2019 did during their own three-man battles under former coach Mike Leach.
A couple of days before Rolo privately identified a starter early last week, he was asked what he was seeking from the group.
“Consistent decision-making, accuracy, continued development within the offense,” he said. “They all have kind of their different goals and things to work on to get ready, because I just have a feeling we’re going to have to play a bunch of them.”
As for the running backs, the undisputed starter is Borghi (5-10, 198), a dynamic junior coming off a season in which he averaged almost as many yards per carry (6.4) as per reception (6.9). With the transition from Leach’s Air Raid to Rolo’s run-and-shoot, he won’t match his 86 receptions from 2019, but his run game could play a starring role and he might line up at slotback on occasion.
“Obviously, the run-and-shoot is definitely different than Mike Leach’s Air Raid,” Borghi told the Pac-12 Network early in preseason workouts. “I’m excited for just the different concepts of run reads that I have. Some power, some outside zone. It’s going to be a lot more explosive.”
With practices closed to the media because of the pandemic, it’s difficult to gauge the progress of Borghi’s prime understudies, senior Deon McIntosh (6-0, 190) and second-year freshman Jouvensly (JoJo) Bazil (5-10, 185). Coaches, in any case, speak of them laudingly.
Depth might or might not be a reality for this offensive backfield. But it’s definitely the party line.
