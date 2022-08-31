Idaho football staff, players prepare for game scenarios

Freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy, right, throws the ball as freshman CJ Jordan, center, watches during an Aug. 3 practice at the Kibbie Dome. First-year coach Jason Eck said during Monday’s news conference he knows who the No. 1 quarterback will be but won’t publicly reveal who it is until Saturday’s opener at Washington State.

 August Frank/Tribune

The Idaho football team released its first official depth chart ahead of its 6:30 p.m. matchup Saturday against Washington State at Gesa Field in Pullman.

Of course, first-year coach Jason Eck wants to make sure everyone buys tickets to the game. The one sure way to do that is not to reveal who the starting quarterback will be

