Freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy, right, throws the ball as freshman CJ Jordan, center, watches during an Aug. 3 practice at the Kibbie Dome. First-year coach Jason Eck said during Monday’s news conference he knows who the No. 1 quarterback will be but won’t publicly reveal who it is until Saturday’s opener at Washington State.
The Idaho football team released its first official depth chart ahead of its 6:30 p.m. matchup Saturday against Washington State at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Of course, first-year coach Jason Eck wants to make sure everyone buys tickets to the game. The one sure way to do that is not to reveal who the starting quarterback will be
What immediately stuck out was the ors between the quarterbacks.
Although a starting quarterback hasn’t been named publicly, Eck said during his press conference Monday the Vandals have their guy.
“We have settled on what we’re going to do there,” he said. “There has definitely been some interest and suspense at that position, and honestly we’re going to dress four quarterbacks on Saturday. We have confidence in all of them if they see the field.”
J’Bore Gibbs, CJ Jordan and Gevani McCoy were the three quarterbacks listed on the depth chart.
Whoever lines up under center will have the luxury of having two solid security blankets in the backfield.
Roshaun Johnson is slotted as Idaho’s top back and recently was named one of six team captains for UI, and rightfully so.
He rushed for more than 440 yards last year and scored 10 touchdowns; six of those came in a record-setting performance Nov. 6, 2021, against Southern Utah.
When Johnson takes a breather, the backfield will be graced by Aundre Carter, who has been one of the standouts during fall camp.
As for the outside weapons, Terez Traynor comes in as Idaho’s No. 1 receiver after the redshirt sophomore registered more than 730 yards last season. The Vandals are hoping he is poised for a breakout year.
The speedy Jermaine Jackson also is a welcomed addition to a revamped Idaho offense. The 5-foot-7, 165-pounder out of Oakland, Calif., has been used in a variety of ways during camp and should be involved heavily.
He’ll also be returning kicks for the Vandals.
Other receivers on the depth chart are freshman Jordan Dwyer, redshirt sophomores Hayden Hatten and Michael Graves, and former running back turned quarterback Zach Borisch.
Starting at tight end spot is team captain Connor Whitney, who appeared in 10 games in 2021. At No. 2 is sophomore Alex Moore, who has been making a name for himself during camp. He’s worked his way up the depth chart since walking on to the team in 2019.
The offensive line will be anchored by tackles Logan Floyd and Jason Hahlbeck. Playing inside will be Abe Christensen and senior Beau St. John. Making the line calls at center is freshman Elijah Sanchez.
Sanchez is the only underclassman who will start. However, there are four freshmen on the second team waiting for an opportunity.
The front seven defensively looks to be the Vandals’ strongest group.
Highlighting the group will be redshirt senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae. He will be complemented by redshirt junior Paul Moala and redshirt junior Mujeeb Rufai.
Leo Tamba will lead the group on the line. The redshirt senior was named a team captain and has a great bend coming off the corner. On the opposite side will be Juliano Falaniko, and Nate DeGraw will get the start at tackle. The Post Falls native appeared in 10 games for the Vandals in 2021, notching 17 tackles and two sacks. Redshirt freshman Sam Brooks will start at nose tackle.
Playing safety will be Sean McCormick and Mathias Bertram, and at defensive back will be the tandem of Jeremiah Salaam and Marcus Harris.