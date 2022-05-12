The Les Schwab Tire Smash Bash Demolition Derby, which orignally was scheduled for this past Saturday at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park, was moved to this coming Saturday because of inclement weather.
It will be the mayhem of crashing cars and trucks that have made this event one of the biggest in the valley.
“We changed a few things up this year, like open up the rules in the Full Size Car class, allowing more modifications to the car to make them faster and stronger,” track promoter Eric Christiansen said.
Prize money has increased to $12,000.
Also added is the “Mad Dog” prize, where the most aggressive driver of the night will receive $1,000.
Traffic issues snarled last year’s event, but those have been resolved.
Bleacher seating is available on the west side of the arena, and the east side offers terraced seating and lawn chairs but is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Food and beverage vendors will be available, so no food can be brought into the facility.
Tickets in advance are $16 and available until either noon Saturday or sold out, and can be purchased at Les Schwab Tire in Lewiston and Clarkston, Rosauers in Lewiston, or online at ECMXPARK.COM. Tickets will be available at the door for $19.