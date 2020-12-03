PULLMAN — Another real bumpy stretch of offense to overcome. Another through-and-through exhibit of defensive tenacity to stay in it.
It was another show of character with a third consecutive grind-it-out, down-to-the-wire win to open the season for a young but resilient Washington State men’s basketball team Wednesday, which squeezed past Oregon State 59-55 in the Pac-12 Conference opener at Beasley Coliseum.
“I love ’em. I really feel good about our competitive spirit,” second-year Wazzu coach Kyle Smith said.
The Cougars (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) scrapped back from a 10-point deficit, compiled by the Beavers with a 15-0 run that began late in the first half — as WSU toiled mightily shooting the ball — and lasted about three minutes into the second.
“I think our offense has been working. We’ve been executing well — the shots just haven’t been falling,” sophomore forward DJ Rodman said.
The home side found its stroke about the midway through the second half, soaring ahead with a 19-4 rally that saw Rodman break out, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and two blow-by layups. Standout senior point guard Isaac Bonton, after a third consecutive slow start, added another from distance to help quash OSU’s momentum.
The quick assault, coupled with defensive dexterity that’s become commonplace under Smith, propelled the Cougars in front by seven, and it proved to be enough despite several long scoring drop-offs earlier in the game.
“The offense will come,” Rodman said. “Obviously, our freshmen are a little sped up. It’ll come with experience. … I’m not really worried about the offense.”
The Beavers (2-1, 0-1), who were picked to finish last in the preseason conference media poll, pulled to within two points with 25 seconds left, but WSU’s Aljaz Kunc took a charge underneath, hit a free throw, then the Beavers missed a final good look from beyond the arc and were forced to foul.
WSU has clinched each of its victories with late hustle plays on defense — and has hung around in its contests by preventing opponent leads from getting too swollen.
“Our defense is our calling card right now. We’re still getting comfortable with each other (offensively),” Smith said.
“It’s who we are; I can’t put it any other way. I think we have really good defensive talent. … How they got it going here 10 years ago or whatever, with the Bennetts, they did it defensively, and that has to be our calling card too.”
The Cougars collected 17 takeaways, held Maurice Calloo and Ethan Thompson to 16 points combined on low clips and were responsible for a handful of three-plus-minute Beaver shooting dry spells.
Oregon State shot 28 percent from 3-point range and had to work through traffic and WSU’s newfound length for many of its buckets. But the Beavers won on the glass and capitalized with maturity, developed size and their own commendable defense to keep it tight.
“They’re big and they’re long, and they challenged us, and we were just fortunate to get that game done,” Smith said.
Although WSU’s scoring capacities remain shaky — often rushed and youthfully ill-advised — this was more of a shared and efficient output than in past showings.
Bonton caught on late, totaling 15 points on 4-of-18 from the field to go with seven assists and three steals. Rodman made three 3s, setting a career high with 13 points. Kunc posted eight points out of a cannon in the first, finishing with 12 and three steals, and budding sophomore Noah Williams tacked on 12 points and six boards.
Freaky-athletic freshman center Efe Abogidi blocked three shots, one of them in crunch time. He added a sky-high jam down the stretch off of one of Bonton's several nifty feeds. The Portland-born floor general made good use of the attention he was drawing.
“I feel like we’re getting better looks (on offense). We just have to execute,” Kunc said. “Defense keeps us alive, and that happened today too.”
WSU owned the lead for 15:33 of the first half, earning separation by as many as seven points midway through the half with much of its scoring coming on defense-generated breakaways.
The theme only held for so long as OSU took advantage of iffy passing and an excess of WSU misses on open takes. The Cougs went into intermission having made one of their final 13 attempts.
Yet WSU continued to pester ball-handlers until its offense found its spark, and the Beavers stopped consistently netting the tough attempts and kick-out 3s — being affected by a steady Wazzu defense that has set the tone so far this year.
“I think that’s the most confidence we can have, is in us being a very good, defensive-minded team,” Rodman said.
OREGON ST. (2-1, 0-1)
Alatishe 5-11 0-0 11, Calloo 3-9 0-0 7, Silva 3-4 0-2 6, Reichle 4-8 1-2 12, Thompson 3-11 2-4 9, Lucas 2-11 0-0 5, Andela 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 3-4 3, Hollins 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 6-12 55.
WASHINGTON ST. (3-0, 1-0)
Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Kunc 3-9 5-5 12, Abogidi 2-5 1-2 5, Bonton 4-18 5-7 15, Williams 4-10 3-3 12, Rodman 5-7 0-0 13, Bamba 1-5 0-0 2, Markovetskyy 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-2 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 14-19 59.
Halftime: Oregon St. 26-23. 3-Point Goals: Oregon St. 7-25 (Reichle 3-6, Alatishe 1-2, Calloo 1-2, Thompson 1-6, Lucas 1-7, Hollins 0-1, Hunt 0-1), Washington St. 7-18 (Rodman 3-4, Bonton 2-7, Williams 1-1, Kunc 1-4, Abogidi 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1). Rebounds: Oregon St. 39 (Alatishe 10), Washington St. 34 (Abogidi 7). Assists: Oregon St. 13 (Thompson 7), Washington St. 11 (Bonton 7). Total Fouls: Oregon St. 20, Washington St. 17.
