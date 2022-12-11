SAN ANTONIO — The Idaho women’s basketball team dug a hole too deep Saturday, and the Vandals just couldn’t get out of it.
UTSA used a 23-4 spurt that stretched from the end of the second quarter to the middle of the third quarter to take a 17-point lead, and it was just too much for Idaho to overcome in a 76-69 loss at the Convocation Center.
Jordyn Jenkins had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists to pace the Roadrunners (2-5), who forced the Vandals into 17 tunovers. Sidney Love added 17 points and five rebounds. Queen Ulabo had 15 points before fouling out.
Junior guard Sydney Gandy finished with 23 points and four steals for Idaho (2-6), which finished 20-for-60 (33.3 percent) from the field but were 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) in the third quarter. Senior forward Beyonce Bea also had 23 points and tallied 11 rebounds.
The Vandals grabbed their largest lead of the game at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter when Gandy converted an offensive rebound into a 3-pointer that made it 24-18. UTSA went on an 8-0 mini-spurt in the next 58 seconds to reclaim the lead. Senior guard Tiana Johnson hit a pair of free throws, then freshman guard Rosa Smith gave Idaho the lead at 28-26 with a jumper in the lane with 4:20 to go before halftime.
The Roadrunners then went on their decisive run to claim a 49-32 advantage with 6:55 left in the third. Jenkins had seven of the final nine points of the spurt. The Vandals chopped away at the deficit, and Gandy had the final eight of her team’s points in the quarter as they pulled within 54-46 to start the fourth.
UTSA quickly knocked the advantage out to 19 in the first 3:44 of the final quarter, and Idaho never could get closer than the final margin.
The Roadrunners held advantages in points off turnovers (22-13) and bench points (20-10), and the Vandals stayed alive thanks to an 18-6 edge in second-chance points.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Denver.
IDAHO (2-6)
Gandy 8-19 2-4 23, B. Bea 4-16 15-18 23, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Johnson 1-6 2-2 5, J. Bea 0-3 1-2 1, Malone 2-4 0-0 4, Wallace 1-2 0-0 3, Brans 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-60 20-26 69.