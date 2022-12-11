SAN ANTONIO — The Idaho women’s basketball team dug a hole too deep Saturday, and the Vandals just couldn’t get out of it.

UTSA used a 23-4 spurt that stretched from the end of the second quarter to the middle of the third quarter to take a 17-point lead, and it was just too much for Idaho to overcome in a 76-69 loss at the Convocation Center.

Tags

Recommended for you