Reigning Big Sky coach of the year Jeremy Clevenger and his Idaho women’s soccer team hope to build on a strong end to the spring as they return from a short offseason.
It’s back to fall play for the Vandals, who opened their season Thursday with a 1-0 victory against North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D. UI midfielder Margo Schoesler notched the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 37th minute.
“This was a great way to start our season,” Clevenger said. “I thought the team battled through a lot of adversity tonight. NDSU is a tough team to play at home. I thought we came together as a team tonight to get the result.”
In an unusual spring season moved back because of COVID-19 concerns, the Vandals won five of their final seven games, finishing 5-6 but 5-3 in Big Sky play — good enough to earn Clevenger his first conference coaching honors.
“I think we’re in a really good spot,” the fourth-year coach said earlier this week. “We’re really happy with where we’re at. Excited about the group we have this year.”
The team’s biggest strength? The proverbial wall in front of the goal. It’s no coincidence the Vandals are at their best when their defense dominates.
Between senior goalkeeper Avrie Fox and an experienced back led by sixth-year senior Taylor Brust, the Vandals will try to expand on four shutouts in a stretch of five games in the spring — and another one to start this season.
“I think we have all the cards to be successful,” Brust said earlier this week. “It’s just putting goals in the back of the net, and just getting everyone on the same page and getting that chemistry going and that fluidity.”
Against NDSU, the game wasn’t as close as the final score suggested. The Vandals outshot the Bison 16-7. Fox tallied two saves to five for NDSU’s Abby Wilkinson.
Clutch-kicking Schoesler’s game-winner could be a sign of things to come. The sophomore midfielder was an honorable mention Big Sky pick in her debut season.
In total, the Vandals bring back eight starters from last season. The team also features 10 newcomers, including nine freshmen. Add in 12 sophomores and the Vandals might be one of the youngest teams in the conference this year.
“We have a lot of young kids who are pretty talented, and I think they add a higher level of competitiveness at practice,” said Brust, a Big Sky second-teamer, “so our training sessions have been even heightened.”
Having a young team last season led to a slow start in which UI lost its first four games before bouncing back.
Brust said the adversity the team faced during its postponed COVID-19 season made the team stronger in the long run.
“I think we went 400 something days without playing a game,” Brust said. It was weird and I think it really put a lot of commitment and dedication of players to the test. You know who’s willing to sacrifice things for the sake of the team or the success of the team, so I think overall it brought us closer because there were things we had to give up.”
UI was picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky in the preseason coaches poll.
The Vandals will continue their three-game road stretch Sunday at North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D.
“It’s always tougher to go on the road — different environments, travel — so this first weekend and really the first two weekends (are) just getting comfortable with that,” Clevenger said.
Idaho 1 0—1
NDSU 0 0—0
Idaho — Margo Schoesler, 37th.
Shots — Idaho 16, NDSU 7. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 2, team 1. NDSU: Abby Wilkinson 5.
SCHEDULE
Thursday — at North Dakota State, W, 1-0; Sunday — at North Dakota, 10 a.m.; Aug. 27 — at Oregon State, 3 p.m.; Sept. 3 — Bakersfield, 7 p.m.; 8 — Hawaii, 7 p.m.; 12 — at Nevada, noon; 16 — California Baptist, 7 p.m.; 18 — St. Thomas, 7 p.m.; 24 — at Weber State*, 6 p.m.; 26 — at Idaho State*, 11 a.m.; Oct. 1 — Northern Arizona*, 6 p.m.; 3 — Southern Utah*, noon; 8 — at Sacramento State*, 4 p.m.; 10 — at Portland State*, 1 p.m.; 15 — Montana*, 6 p.m.; 17 — Northern Colorado*, 1 p.m.; 24 — at Eastern Washington*, 1 p.m.; Nov. 3-7 — Big Sky tournament in Greeley, Colo.
* — Big Sky games