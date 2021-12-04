A stifling defense in the second quarter was all the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team needed to keep Northwest at bay Friday.
The Warriors limited the Eagles to just eight points in the period, and used an overall 11-0 run to bridge the second and third quarters, and it was more than enough in a 70-59 win in Cascade Conference play at the Activity Center.
“I know we gave up some open 3s, but I really like our effort defensively,” coach Brian Orr said. “We made them work for everything and in the end, we came up with a couple of timely steals that ended with us shooting layups.”
Sophomore forward Maddie Holm finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for LCSC (7-0, 2-0), which made 31 of its 76 shots (40.8 percent) from the field and held a 15-3 edge in points off turnovers. It was Holm’s fifth double-double of the season. Junior post Sara Muehlhausen added 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman forward Mataya Green came off the bench and gave the Warriors a spark with 11 points and six rebounds, and sophomore guard Callie Stevens chipped in 10 points.
“I thought Mataya Green came in and hit some big shots, and she gave us a real lift with her energy on defense,” Orr said. “Maddie Holm had another outstanding game, and her effort on the defensive boards helped us secure the win.”
Grace Meza had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for Northwest (5-2, 1-1), a team that has shown improvement the past two seasons. Livi Lindsey added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles, who were just 21-for-67 (31.3 percent) from the field and committed 12 turnovers to the Warriors’ four.
LCSC had a 19-16 lead going into the second quarter, but held Northwest to just 2-for-14 (14.3 percent) shooting. The Warriors scored the final seven points, in a three-minute stretch, that pushed their advantage from five to 36-24 going into halftime. In that run, the Eagles missed five shots and had a turnover.
The Warriors then scored the first four points of the third to make it 40-24. Northwest was able to get it to 55-50 on a Meza 3-pointer with 7:33 left in the fourth, but that was as close as it would get.
LCSC next plays at 3 p.m. today at home against Evergreen State.
NORTHWEST (5-2, 1-1)
Lindsey 4-14 0-0 12, Meza 6-12 3-4 19, Lorenz 0-4 0-0 0, Duchesne 3-5 0-0 6, Vanloo 3-8 3-10 9, Strojan 0-0 0-2 0, Monten 0-6 0-0 0, Arroyo Sanchez 0-2 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 1-6 0-0 2, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Kristinat 3-5 0-0 9, Weden 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-67 6-16 59.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-0, 2-0)
Muehlhausen 5-6 1-4 11, Holm 6-13 0-2 13, Stevens 5-15 0-0 10, Broyles 3-12 0-0 8, Sellman 1-6 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Clabby 2-4 0-0 4, Sander 2-4 0-0 4, Weaver 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Green 4-7 3-4 11. Totals 31-76 4-10 70.
Northwest 16 8 21 14—59
Lewis-Clark State 19 17 19 15—70
3-point goals — Northwest 11-23 (Lindsey 4-7, Meza 4-7, Kristinat 3-4, Duchesne 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 4-17 (Broyles 2-6, Miller 1-1, Holm 1-2, Weaver 0-2, Stevens 0-6). Rebounds — Northwest 52 (Vanloo 12), Lewis-Clark State 55 (Holm 14). Assists — Northwest 17 (Meza 6), Lewis-Clark Stte 16 (Holm 6). Total fouls — Northwest 13, Lewis-Clark State 11. A — N/A.