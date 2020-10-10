Defense stands tall for Prairie

LAPWAI — Prairie’s offense wasn’t on the field that much Friday, but that didn’t stop the Pirates from scoring.
Behind a gutsy defensive effort and an efficient offensive display, Prairie scored a season-high 78 points in a 78-22 rout of Whitepine League foe Lapwai.
The Pirates (5-0, 4-0) amassed 489 yards on 37 plays — good for 13.2 yards per pop — and at one point found the end zone on three consecutive snaps.
The defense did its part too, scoring a touchdown on Brody Hasselstrom’s 76-yard fumble return and holding Lapwai to 308 yards on 72 offensive snaps — 4.2 yards per play.
In all, five players found paydirt for Prairie, led by Hasselstrom’s fumble return and four rushing scores.
“We always had good field position, and that helped,” said Pirates coach Ryan Hasselstrom, whose team benefited from starting six scoring drives in Lapwai territory.
The Wildcats (1-3, 1-3) struggled to move down the field, usually leading to a turnover on downs. Quarterback Titus Yearout was under constant duress, leading to negative plays and fourth-and-long situations.
The junior signal-caller did his best to keep his team in it, though, with a hand in all three Lapwai touchdowns. He had what was perhaps the most memorable play of the game when he turned a would-be sack into a 45-yard gain on fourth-and-27 in the first quarter.
“We had him down in the backfield and he broke free. He’s a great athlete,” coach Hasselstrom said. “You’ve got to get the first tackle on him when you can get a hold of him.”
Yearout wasn’t as successful through the air, though, as he regularly had to make throws on the run while avoiding the Pirates’ pass rush. He finished 10-of-30 passing for 187 yards and one score, adding 66 yards and two touchdowns on 16 rushing attempts.
Brody Hasselstrom led Prairie with 140 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Cole Schlader added 93 and two scores on four totes. Wyatt Ross was the Pirates’ leading receiver with two catches — both touchdowns — totaling 101 yards.
The defending state champs have now won 16 games in a row dating back to last season and can wrap up at least a share of the league title with a win in their next game, Oct. 19 at home against Genesee.
“Our goal is to keep on trying to get wins and get that first-round bye for playoffs,” coach Hasselstrom said. “Then we’ll see what happens there.”
Prairie 36 30 0 12—78
Lapwai 8 8 6 0—22
First Quarter
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 11 run (Cole Schlader run).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 12 run (Tayden Hibbard run).
Lapwai — Titus Yearout 2 run (Yearout run).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 44 run (John Gehring pass from Schlader).
Prairie — Schlader 63 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 16 run (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
Prairie — Dalton Ross 37 pass from Schlader (Hibbard run).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 76 fumble return (Hibbard run).
Lapwai — Yearout 5 run (Yearout run).
Prairie — Hibbard 36 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Schlader 22 run (Jesse Cronan run).
Third Quarter
Lapwai — #21 25 pass from Yearout (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 52 pass from Lane Schumacher (run failed).
Prairie — Ross 49 pass from Schumacher (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prairie: Brody Hasselstrom 11-140, Tayden Hibbard 4-38, Cole Schlader 4-93, Travis Alfrey 3-(-1), Jesse Cronan 1-10, Trenton Lorentz 2-36, Lane Schumacher 1-0. Lapwai: Titus Yearout 16-66, Arreis Bisbee 8-10, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3-12, Jalisco Miles 8-22.
PASSING — Prairie: Schlader 3-7-0—68, Schumacher 3-3-0—105. Lapwai: Yearout 10-30-0—187, Ellenwood-Jones 1-4-1—11.
RECEIVING — Prairie: John Gehring 1-19, Hibbard 1-12, Dalton Ross 1-37, Wyatt Ross 2-101, Noah Behler 1-4. Lapwai: Bisbee 1-20, Ahlius Yearout 1-34, Farley Eagle Speaker 2-22, #21 3-45, Ellenwood-Jones 3-66, T. Yearout 1-11.
