EAGLE, Idaho — Several surprises abounded in Idaho’s annual spring game Saturday on a rainy day at Eagle High School.
There was the nod at starting quarterback to sophomore Gevani McCoy — a fourth-stringer to start last season. There was the defensive domination in a 61-26 victory against the offense in a scrimmage that featured just one touchdown and a unique scoring system. There was a rare 50-yard field goal by Ricardo Chavez.
But none of the surprises beat the big one dropped on the team after the game.
During the team’s Battle Axe Competitor of the Day ceremony, Idaho coach Jason Eck called up four walk-ons to share the award: tight end Alex Moore, offensive guard Beau St. John, defensive lineman Sam Brown and safety Mathias Bertram.
Eck ended his brief speech with the words “They’re not walk-ons anymore,” and the Vandal players went crazy as they swarmed their new scholarship teammates.
“That was my favorite moment since I’ve been here as the head coach,” Eck said. “We had four walk-ons who we just awarded scholarships to. Those guys really are starters right now.”
🪓 Special Battle Axe Award Presentation! 🪓Congratulations to Alex Moore (@alex84moore), Beau St. John (@BeauWilliamStJ1), Sam Brown (@Sam_Brown1113), and Mathias Bertram (@mbertram31) for the axe AND their scholarships! 🔥#GoVandals 🟡⚫ pic.twitter.com/64CitfeukR— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) April 30, 2022
Several hundred Boisean UI fans braved the dreary weather to tailgate and mingle before the game, then glimpse a preview of the Eck-era Vandals.
What they saw was a solid showing by the UI defense, which allowed just one touchdown and one field goal in racking up an interception by Isaiah King, a safety sack credited to Leo Tamba and a smattering of other sacks, tackles for loss and three-and-outs.
The unique scoring system gave six points for a turnover, five for a safety, three for a three-and-out and one for a stopped drive. On offense, a touchdown was six, a field goal three as well as one point for every first down and 20-yard gain.
The result was the defense more than doubling up the offense.
“I thought it was a good day. It was a cumulation of 15 good practices,” Eck said. “A good win for the defense today.
“We did a good job of not giving up big plays. I think we only had two 20-yard plays all day, so we did a good job of keeping the ball in front of us.”
The offense had its moments too, leading 8-5 after the first quarter thanks mainly to Chavez’s monster field goal. A McCoy-led drive in the fourth quarter featured the longest play and a touchdown in the same drive.
McCoy hoisted up a ball for receiver Terez Traynor, who went up and snagged it in double coverage for a 37-yard gain — the longest play of the game. Then McCoy hit Jermaine Jackson for 18 yards on second-and-17 to get into the red zone. Three consecutive Roshaun Johnson runs later, the offense scored on an 8-yard rush up the middle.
“We were just trying to get some points on the board, trying to move the ball down the field,” McCoy said. “I was just trying to stay ahead of the chains, not get behind them … and just keep the ball moving.”
Eck said McCoy and fellow sophomore CJ Jordan are in a two-man battle for the starting job, with sophomore Macloud Crowton and freshman Tyler Webb fighting for the third-string spot.
Jordan started with the first-team offense for most of camp, but McCoy edged slightly ahead, enough to earn the start in the spring game.
“It’s been back and forth between those guys,” Eck said. “We gave Gevani the first group today with the ones. He’s probably a tad ahead, but it’s very close between those guys. That battle will keep going.”
McCoy had more success sustaining drives but also threw the game’s only interception. Jordan found Moore for a 30-yard gain in the first quarter for his longest play of the day.
McCoy finished 8-of-19 passing for 134 yards, and Jordan went 5-of-13 for 47.
Traynor (four catches, 64 yards) and Johnson (eight rushes, 41 yards, 1 TD) were tops at their respective positions.
Eck highlighted the defensive line — a group he wants to keep fresh by cycling through up to 10 players — as a bright spot from the scrimmage and throughout the spring. Standouts there included Tamba, Smith, Devante Keys, Nate DeGraw, Kemari Bailey and Aamarii Notice.
The defense as a whole had nine sacks on the day.
“We have good depth there,” Eck said.
After the game, the UI players and coaches conversed with fans before holding a youth clinic with children 12 years old and younger on the field.
Traynor was seen giving his football gloves to a young fan.
Two new captains
At halftime, Eck announced linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae and offensive lineman Logan Floyd were voted to be team captains by the players.
Congrats to @floydo54 and @FaavaeFaavae on being named Vandal Captains for 2022. The honor was voted on by their fellow players. #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/kwrs3aSMg8— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) May 1, 2022
Vandal greats in attendance
A pair of Vandal legends were present.
Longtime NFL players Mike Iupati (49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks) and Shiloh Keo (Texans, Bengals, Broncos, Saints) came out to watch their alma mater.
Iupati, a four-time Pro Bowl honoree at guard, played at UI from 2006-09. Keo, a safety, played with the Vandals from 2006-10.
What’s next
The players will continue lifting and training on their own until they reconvene June 2. Fall camp begins in August and Idaho opens the season Sept. 3 at Washington State.
“As soon as we get back out here June 2, it’s all gas, no breaks,” McCoy said. “Back to it.”
RUSHING — Roshaun Johnson 8-41, Trent Elstad 5-21, Aundre Carter 4-17, Elisha Cummings 4-9, Nick Romero 2-2.
PASSING — Gevani McCoy 8-19-134, CJ Jordan 5-13-47, MacCloud Crowton 3-7-16.
RECEIVING — Terez Traynor 4-62, Alex Moore 3-52, Zach Borisch 3-14, Jermaine Jackson 2-23, Jalen Grable 1-14, Aundre Carter 1-11, Luke Borchardt 1-7, Elisha Cummings 1-3, Jake Cox 1-2.
The final two questions with @Coach_Eck this spring.1. Thoughts on the game?2. Tell us about the special Battle Axe Award.#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/oh0M9VvcpE— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) April 30, 2022
