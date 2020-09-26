In the case of Lewiston High School’s nonleague football game against Sandpoint, a single statistical category was perhaps most telling.
The Bulldogs’ ground game: 45 yards on 22 carries.
“Stop the run and make them pass,” said Bengal flex back/cornerback Jace McKarcher, summing up his team’s strategy, “and that’s what we did.”
The Bengals’ defensive front set the tone early Friday at Bengal Field, and their offense racked up enough first-half scoring to cruise to a 24-6 win.
“Our defense really pushed them,” added Lewiston safety Kaden Lundeberg, who played a key role in handing the Bengals momentum out of the gates with a sack followed by backfield pressure on Sandpoint’s first series. “We were rolling in the first half.”
Lewiston (3-2) registered five sacks, six tackles for loss and collected three turnovers on a windy, rainy night in which the Bengals were playing their first home game of the season — and it turned out to be an ideal homecoming.
“It doesn’t hurt when you don’t have to climb off a bus to play a football game, and I thought that showed up as well,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said.
Senior quarterback Kash Lang put up two short rushing touchdowns in the game’s first eight minutes, capping off methodical possessions that saw Lewiston spread out the touches.
McKarcher slipped three tacklers on a dazzling, 21-yard touchdown run late in the second to make it 24-0, then snagged a nifty interception three snaps later.
Otherwise, the Bengals’ front seven continued to lock up their Class 4A foes’ offense and force three-and-outs as the night wore on.
Chase Russell had sacks on back-to-back Sandpoint possessions to quell any hopes of a late comeback. Defensive end Alec Eckert added a sack, and was consistently in the face of Bulldog quarterback Parker Pettit.
Linemen Reuben Thill and Robert Storm scooped up two Bulldog fumbles in the first half, both somewhat rain-induced. Those kickstarted scoring drives.
A three-score halftime deficit was too much for Sandpoint (1-3) to overcome as Lewiston aimed to control the clock after the break.
“I thought the whole front-line unit played really well, and I thought we got a lot of plays from our back end,” Pancheri said. “I’d say all 11 guys, everybody who played defense tonight really contributed.”
Said McKarcher: “We had some previous games where we didn’t play very well defensively, and that’s what we focused on this past week. ... Great efforts by our linebackers and D-line — they made our jobs even easier.”
Lewiston’s ballcarriers combined for 216 yards on 48 carries, finding seams behind a smaller offensive line that outworked a sizable Sandpoint front.
Joel Brume ran for 53 yards, Elliott Taylor tacked on 40, Lang gained 42 and starting running back Cruz Hepburn totaled 39 yards in about a quarter-and-a-half of play before resting for the remainder of the night with a minor injury.
“We had some kids step up,” Pancheri said of his O-line. “We’ve got some young guys playing, and they’re not big guys. They’re having to compete against those giants, and I thought they did a good job.”
In the passing game, Lang was 7-for-15 for 92 yards, while Pettit went 13-of-27 for 142 yards and a 25-yard fourth-quarter touchdown toss to standout Elijah Larson, who led his team with 88 yards from scrimmage.
The Bulldogs were plagued by a handful of personal fouls in the chippy contest, plus a couple of dropped passes in the second half, one of which would have been a touchdown.
“Just overall continuity (issues),” Bulldog coach Ryan Knowles said. “They were really aggressive, stopped our run game and kept getting our offense off the field. And their offense is tough to stop with their tempo and misdirection. Sometimes you gotta match scores with a team, and we didn’t do a very good job on either side of the ball in the first half.”
Lewiston, carrying some much-needed momentum, will play a nonleague game Friday against Moscow in the Kibbie Dome.
Sandpoint 0 0 0 6—6
Lewiston 16 8 0 0—24
First Quarter
Lewiston — Kash Lang 5 run (Lang run).
Lewiston — Lang 2 run (Jace McKarcher run).
Second Quarter
Lewiston — McKarcher 21 run (Joel Brume pass from Lang).
Fourth Quarter
Sandpoint — Elijah Larson 25 pass from Parker Pettit (pass failed).
APPROXIMATE INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sandpoint: Gerrit Cox 12-8, Braden Kappen 5-19, Elijah Larson 1-9, Pettit 3-10, Blake Sherrill 1-1. Lewiston: Joel Brume 9-53, Kash Lang 15-42, Elliott Taylor 12-40, Cruz Hepburn 5-39, Jace McKarcher 2-21, James White 5-21.
PASSING — Sandpoint: Parker Pettit 13-27-1—142. Lewiston: Lang 7-15-0—92.
RECEIVING — Sandpoint: Larson 5-77, Max Thielbahr 4-24, Cox 3-22, Kappen 1-9. Lewiston: Devin Zagelow 2-34, McKarcher 1-26, Brume 2-15, Hepburn 1-10, Taylor 1-7.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.
