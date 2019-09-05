Defense, QB the same as Savages undergo changes

Ty Medley has been part of the Salmon River football team for years as an assistant. This year, he’ll be the head man.
“It’s exciting,” Medley said. “(Former coach) Charlie (Shepherd) has been here for dang near forever.
“This is my sixth year here (with the previous five having been as an assistant), so we’d talked about it, looking ahead. I just never truly knew when it would be.”
Now, apparently.
Medley has been the team’s defensive coordinator for years, so “defense will remain the same,” Medley said.
So will the quarterback position, where Ethan Shepherd returns (and will get more chances to throw this year, Medley said, with star running back Canyon Harper graduated).
“(Ethan Shepherd’s) a leader, not only on the field, but he’s been a huge part of the offseason program,” Medley said. “Driving around in the mornings and getting people to the weight sessions, he’s really been a big part that way.”
Shepherd was an all-conference linebacker in 2018.
Other key returners for the Savages are running back and defensive back Justin Whitten, two-way lineman Isaac Hofflander, offensive lineman and linebacker Jonathan Swift and defensive back and receiver Jimmy Tucker.
Tucker broke his arm in the middle of last season.
“At the moment, he’s going to start at reciever to get going,” Medley said of Tucker. “And he’s definitely got capabilities to be used all over the field as well.”
Medley said he wants to get Whitten in space.
“Offensively, we’re looking to let get (Whitten) the ball and let him run away with it,“ Medley said.
Hofflander, who started as a freshman, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.
“Not really flashy, just gets it done on both sides of the ball,” Medley said. “Last year, in our playoff game, at Holt Arena, he got put out with a leg injury on the first series and it really changed the dynamic of the whole game.”
Hofflander moves really well, Medley said, “and that’s an advantage in eight man, to get that leverage on the edge.”
Asked what he learned as an assistant under Shepherd, Medley said it was to “put kids in a position to succeed,” and to keep them “in good shape.”
“The biggest key any year (when) there’s a transition in leadership is to adjust to that and then execute the game plan,” Medley said. “There may be some things different, but we’re not trying to change their whole world.
“A big part of our barometer for success will be the growth of those kids. Them working hard — they’ve got a get-to-it attitude. And I want to keep it that way.”
Salmon River
COACH — Ty Medley, first year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 7-4
KEY RETURNERS — Ethan Shepherd, sr., QB/LB; Justin Whitten, jr., DB/RB; Isaac Hofflander, jr., OL/DL; Jonathan Swift, sr. OL/LB.
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m. Mountain unless noted
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 — vs. Wilder
Sept 20 — at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 — vs. Deary
Oct. 4 — vs. Garden Valley
Oct. 11 — vs. Horseshoe Bend
Oct. 18 — at Cascade
Oct. 25 — at Council
Nov. 1 — vs. Tri-Valley