Trevor Grim grabbed a momentum-swinging pick-6 and Lewiston won its fifth consecutive River Rivalry game, 41-21, on Friday at Bengal Field.
Grim, a lineman, intercepted a screen pass at the 7-yard line and ran it in to give Lewiston its first two-possession lead with 2:16 left in the third. Clarkston went scoreless in the second half.
“It was really exciting,” Grimm said. “It was like my fourth touchdown ever. A big moment that I’ll always remember.”
A big moment in the game came nine plays in, when Clarkston star receiver and defensive back Tru Allen got ejected while playing defense.
When asked what he was ejected for, Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said that “(Allen) just made a poor choice.”
Lewiston quarterback Kash Lang and running back Cruz Hepburn finished with three touchdowns. Lang gave the Bengals the lead for good early in the third quarter on one of his two passing scores, finding receiver Isaiah Walker for a 17-yard touchdown.
“I knew I was going to be open right off the bat,” Walker said of his catch for a 28-21 Bengal lead.
What did the Bengals run?
“It was a fake quick route,” Lang said. “So we give them the fake, and then the safety moves, and Isaiah runs right down the middle and he was wide open.”
Lang’s 10-yard rushing score with 4:39 left provided the final difference.
“I believe that was a draw (play),” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “And good on Clarkston. They played hard and made it hard on us.”
And hard on itself.
“I’m proud of a lot of the guys on our team,” Bye said. “But I’m not proud of a lot of the things that happened, because we gave them a lot of yards on unsportsmanlike stuff.
“And when you give a team like Lewiston — I think we gave them probably 100 yards of just free penalties. And bottom line: You’re not going to win when you do that.”
MORE ON THE PICK-6 — “Trevor, he just made a great play and finished that off and that was a game-turner right there,” Pancheri said. “I’m super happy he had that play.
“He’s an athletic kid. He plays super hard, he plays every snap, and I’m super happy to see him have something pay off.”
Bye said his team was “scrambling” after losing Allen.
“Obviously, we do a lot through Tru,” Bye said. “So when you take him off the field, all of a sudden, it changes things pretty drastically. ... and obviously it was a bad read (on the interception quarterback Kaeden Frazier threw). ... but he was trying hard.”
It was Frazier’s first interception of the year.
NOTE — The Lewiston football program has a fundraiser breakfast scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. today at Applebee’s. The cost is $10 and Bengal football players will be the servers.
Clarkston 14 7 0 0—21
Lewiston 14 7 13 7—41
Clarkston — Eddie Berglund 14 run (Steve Baiye kick)
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 25 pass from Kash Lang (Harrison Smith kick)
Lewiston — Hepburn 13 run (Smith kick)
Clarkston — Berglund 50 run (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Will Sliger 28 run (Baiye kick)
Lewiston — Hepburn 3 run (Smith kick)
Lewiston — Isaiah Walker 17 pass from Lang (Smith kick)
Lewiston — Trevor Grim 7 interception return (kick failed)
Lewiston — Lang 10 run (Smith kick)
