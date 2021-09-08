The Clarkston girls’ soccer team scored two unanswered goals in a 12-minute stretch of the second half in a nonleague game Tuesday against Ridgeline at Lincoln Middle School to tie it at 3. But, a mental lapse defensively by the Bantams allowed the Falcons to take the lead late to claim a 5-3 victory.
Clarkston sophomore Sienna Newhouse knocked in a free kick, just out of reach of Ridgeline goalkeeper Jersey Measel to tie the game in the 68th minute. From there, the teams fought for possession in defensive scrums.
But in the 76th minute, Ridgeline was on Clarkston’s side of the field and Natalie Thompson escaped the defense, dribbled toward the net and kicked it past Bantam goalkeeper Erika Pickett for the go-ahead goal.Two minutes later, Preslie Young put an end to Clarkston’s hopes of a comeback with an unassisted goal.
“We basically just handed them two goals,” Bantams coach Ryan Newhouse said. “It’s early in the season, so we can afford to make these mistakes. But when we’re at the halfway point of the season we can’t be making these mistakes, because we have to prove that we’re a program that will continue to get better and better.”
Newhouse took responsiblity for his team’s defensive effort in the late stages.
“When the kids make mental errors out there that’s on me as the coach,” Newhouse said. “I could’ve got them more prepared for this one. We will get better and fix it.”
The Bantams were without defending Greater Spokane League MVP Luella Skinner. She suffered a knee injury during practice two days before their season opener. Clarkston had to adjust its game plan because of her absence, Newhouse said.
“Everything goes through Luella,” he said. “She’s a Division I-caliber player. I had two days to switch a lot of things and honestly, I’m not upset with the results.”
Skinner wasn’t the only starter missing, as the Bantams were without three of their starters because of injury.
Although Clarkston had its struggles defensively, its did shine for the majority of the game. Pickett, a senior, notched 12 saves on 17 shots.
“She’s been our goalkeeper for four years now. She’s also a captain,” Newhouse said. “We’ve seen her grow every year. If she’s not the best in our league by the end of the season, I’ll be surprised.”
Despite the loss, Newhouse was pleased how his team played against a school in a larger classification.
“Ridgeline is one of the best teams in the state, and they’re a bigger school than us,” Newhouse said. “We knew we were going to get tested, and I thought we were right there with them. I thought we put ourselves in a position to win the game. But at the end of the day, we made crucial errors that prevented us from winning.”
The Bantams next will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Lewiston in their annual “Battle for the Border” game at Walker Field.
Ridgeline 2 3—5
Clarkston 1 2—3
Clarkston — Sadie Thummel (Rebecca Skinner), 6th.
Ridgeline — Natalie Thompson, 38th.
Ridgeline — Preslie Young (Thompson), 40th.
Ridgeline — Thompson ( Young), 46th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 50th.
Clarkston — Newhouse, 68th.
Ridgeline — Thompson (Taylor Rasmussen), 76th.
Ridgeline — Young (Kate Hunter), 78th.
Shots — Ridgeline 17, Clarkston 12.
Saves — Ridgeline: Jersey Measel 9. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 12.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268, or on Twitter @TreebTalks.