North Star Athletic Association champion Bellevue (Neb.) enters the final week of its season gunning not only for the Avista NAIA World Series title, but for an all-time NAIA record in fielding percentage.
“We hit the ball well, get a lot of home runs, do a pretty good job offensively, but our defense has really played well the whole year,” Bellevue coach Duane Monlux said.
The sixth-ranked Bruins (48-11) currently are fielding at a .981 clip for the season, the tiniest sliver above the standing record of .980 set by the 2018 Jamestown (N.D.) Jimmies. To book the 15th Series berth in program history, they rebounded from a 16-2 thrashing at the hands of Concordia (Neb.) to turn the tables with a 5-2 victory May 19 in a winner-take-all game of the Opening Round tournament in Bellevue.
Bellevue, the No. 5 seed, begins its quest for the title at 11:30 a.m. Friday against fourth-seeded LSU Shreveport.
Monlux, the 12th-year coach of the Bruins, called the Pilots a “well-balanced team” with two “dynamite pitchers” and the capacity to “hit like crazy.” Bellevue’s best Series finish in his tenure so far was third place in 2016, and he hopes to put his team on a path to top that in what he sees as a challenging opener.
“It’s going to be a great matchup,” Monlux said. “I’m really looking forward to it, to see how we play. It’s going to be a dogfight for sure.”
For leadership in that dogfight, he will look to the likes of junior shortstop Alec Ackerman, who leads the team with 18 home runs, has a batting average of .380, and was named conference player of the year. Outfielder Kanta Kobayashi has a team-high .449 average and leads the nation in hits with 105.
Bruins senior Elijah Johnson won North Star pitcher of the year honors, and has totaled 147 strikeouts this season in going 11-2.
Apart from its strictly competitive endeavors, Bellevue saw a compelling human interest story play out earlier this season when outfielder Payton Higgins, who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, nevertheless took to the field and competed in four games during senior weekend, resulting in his being recognized as NAIA national player of the week.
“Kudos to the NAIA,” Monlux said of the recognition for Higgins.
Higgins currently is not on the active roster, but is driving with his wife from Salt Lake City — where he has been staying for treatment — to attend the Series and lend moral support.
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.