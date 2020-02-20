Defense, Allen propel Clarkston’s boys past West Valley, to district title

Team defense along with Tru Allen exploding on offense led the Clarkston Bantams to their second consecutive Washington Class 2A district championship Wednesday, taking down West Valley 46-37.
The Bantams (16-5) were able to limit the Eagles (11-12) offensively, clamping down on West Valley’s 3-point shooting. The Eagles attempted 22 shots from beyond the arc, only converting on three shots.
But Clarkston experienced some offensive woes as well. However, Allen was able to keep the Bantams alive and in the lead. He was responsible for 18 of the Bantams’ 22 first-half points.
“Tru was special in the first half,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “He really carried us offensively. At one point, he scored 14 straight points.”
Allen finished with 24 points, he also notched 11 boards to give him a double-double.
Trey Dreadfulwater hit two 3s late in the second half to extend Clarkston’s lead to double digits.
Jones was overjoyed with his team winning the championship.
“I’m really proud to see these guys win their second district title,” Jones said. “Seeing them cut down the net on our home floor was very special.”
Clarkston plays East Valley of Yakima from the CWAC conference in a crossover game at 2 p.m. Saturday at home, with the winner advancing to the Washington state tournament.
CLARKSTON (16-5)
Tru Allen 8 6-9 24, Alex Italia 0 2-4 2, Trey Dreadfulwater 2 0-0 6, Kaeden Frazier 1 0-0 2, Gus Hagestad 4 2-4 10, Max Johnson 0 0-2 0, Wyatt Chatfield 0 2-4 2, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-23 46.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (11-12)
Blaine Vasicek 2 0-2 4, Jace Peterson 4 5-5 14, Dakain Pakootas 3 0-0 7, Treden Danskeed 2 0-0 4, Jace Pakootas 1 0-0 2, Mikhail Sweet 1 0-1 3, David Dyfra 0 0-0 0, Jordan Callie 0 0-0 0, Kaylon Accord 0 0-0 0, Mason Dobhey 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 5-8 37.
West Valley 4 12 7 14—37
Clarkston 9 13 8 16—46
3-point goals — Allen 2, Dreadfulwater 2, D. Pakootas, Peterson, Sweet, Dobhey.