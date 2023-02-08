Defending champion Weiser was perfect for the fifth consecutive week and held onto its advantage in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
Weiser, which took the lead all by itself after the fourth week, has accumulated a perfect 375 score at the midway point of the 10-week competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.
Orofino-Pierce kept pace, 3.75 points behind Weiser, and remains in second.
In the juniors competition, Hermiston shot a 72 and remained at the top of the standings, eight points ahead of second-place Pomeroy.
Week 5 results
Overall team scores: 1. Weiser 375.00; 2. Orofino-Pierce 371.25; 3. Colton 370.56; 4. Wallace/Kellogg 370.00; 5. Hermiston 369.00; 6. Pomeroy 369.00; 7. Garfield 367.95; 8. Boise 367.00; 9. Grangeville 365.50; 10. Wenatchee 365.00; 11. Nezperce 364.00; 12. Troy-Deary 362.88; 13. Winchester 361.65; 14. Cottonwood 360.50; 15. St. Maries 357.90; 16. Culdesac 357.57; 17. Kamiah 349.00; 18. Davenport 347.75; 19. Walla Walla 345.00; 20. Endicott 340.00; T21. White Bird 339.00; T21. Indian Valley 339.00; 23. Bonners Ferry 334.00; 24. Malden-Pine 332.00.
Boise (75.00): 25 shootes; sunny; 25- Kent Graham, Chester Carter, Leonard Wehking, Paul Jensen
Bonners Ferry (69.00): 29 shooters; cloudy/breezy. 25- Ron Campbell; 22- Bill Bustillos, Dean Nelson, Dane Hathaway
Colton (75.00): 74 shooters; rain/windy; 25 –Erin Bauer, Rachel Kennedy, Cody Brumett, Brien DeAtley, Dave Ketelsen, Terry Koeper, Mike McKinnon, Frank Reisenauer, Jason Reisenauer, Garrett Stoddard
Cottonwood (73.50): 54 shooters; windy/rain; 25- Philip Spencer, Darrel Uhlorn, Derek Arnzen; 24- Derek Schaeffer, Shane Poxleitner, Chase Nuxoll, Frank Spencer, Dave Shears Jr.
Culdesac (70.50): 56 shooters; cool/rainy; 25- Corey Long; 24- Aaron Ruckman; 23- Samantha Bomar, Cole Eldredge, Henry Filipponi, Blake Freand, Dean Hartwig, Marv Heimgartner, Jeremy Irwin, Wayne McCulley, Ryan Rehder, Colby Weeks
Davenport (70.00): 25 shooters; rain/fog; 24- Eric Davis; 23- Craig Sweet, Roger Lybecker
Endicott (68.00): 29 shooters; cold/wind; 23- Rich Villa, Chase Aeschliman; 22- Trevor Johnson
Garfield (74.25): 39 shooters; cold/rain; 25- Jeff Kelnhofer, Brock Slocum, Lindsay Wesche; 24- Larry Blair, Jim Larson, Tom O’Brien, Eric Slocum
Grangeville (72.00): 55 shooters; cold/windy. 25-Tyke Trogden; 24- Josh Bransford, Scott Jungert, Bill McMahon, John Vrieling; 23- Rod Behler, Brian Lorentz, Tim Schumacher, Neil Walstad, Cody Vrieling, Levi Ichord
Hermiston (73.00): 20 shooters; rain/overcast; 25- Allen Osmin; 24- Clare Osmin, Warren Ewing, John Adams
Indian Valley (69.00): 6 shooters; rainy; 25- Steve Bumgarner; 22- Angie Bumgarner, Randy Kocher
Kamiah (70.00): 17 shooters; cloudy; 24- Todd Roberts, Dallon Roberts; 22-Brandon Davis
Malden-Pine (70.00): 9 Shooters; rain/cool; 24- Shyla Courchaine; 23- Brad Bowman, Dale Birchell, Todd Deckard
Nezperce (75.00): 29 shooters; light rain/breezy; 25- Kurtis Braun, Scott Kaschmitter, Bruce Bradley, Quinn Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce (75.00): 31 shooters; cloudy/rain; 25 –Dave Powers, JD McCarthy, Jeff Wicks, Alex Powers
Pomeroy (73.50): 38 shooters; windy/wet; 25- Travis Ledgerwood, Gunner Magill; 24- Brian Bingman, Buck Geiger, Clark Capwell, Josh Hames, Lee Koller, Wayne Tetrick
St. Maries (74.00): 31 shooters; rainy; 25- Vicki Arrhenius, Leonard Kimball; 24- Jim Arrhenius
Troy-Deary (72.00): 78 shooters; cloudy/rain; 24- Robert Barkley, Dawn Barnard, Sam Barnes, Tanner Gray, Charlie Taylor, Brett Hall, Ed Johnson, Brad Heke, Dilan McKenzie
Walla Walla (69.00): 22 shooters; rain/wind; 25- Mark Jungman; 23- Gayland, Blake; 21- Terry Schaeffer, Terry Lee
Wallace-Kellogg (74.00): 26 shooters; overcast/rainy; 25- Trevor Harshman, John Schroeder; 24- Teagan Goldade, Jeff Doerschel, Grant Williams, Drake Goldade, Darin Williams
Weiser (75.00): 26 shooters; overcast/cold; 25- Mike Clark, Kirk Bork, Chris Fry, Weston Anderson
Wenatchee (74.00): 17 Shooters; overcast/cold; 25- James Peery,TJ Main; 24- Deegan Bray, Dan Davis
White Bird (68.00): 15 shooters; cold/wind; 23- Shane Paul, Matt Myers; 22- Paul Van Acker, Homer Brown
Winchester (72.00): 45 shooters; rain/wind; 25- Dallas Paul; 24- Michael Brannan, Keely Rowland, Bryce Stigum; 23- Brett Arnzen, Jared Arnzen, Cole Riggers, Roger Riggers
Juniors
Overall team scores: 1. Hermiston 354; 2. Pomeroy 346; 3. Cottonwood 340; 4. Wallace-Kellogg 338; T5. Weiser 337; T5. Troy-Deary 337; 7. Bonners Ferry 333; T8. Nezperce 328; T8. Garfield-328; 10. St. Maries 326; 11. Orofino-Pierce 321; 12. Boise 316; 13. Culdesac 311; 14. Grangeville 306; 15. Walla Walla 283; 16. Davenport 274; 17. Colton 271; 18. Winchester 210; 19. Endicott 196; 20. Wenatchee 33; 21. White Bird 32; T22. Indian Valley 0; T22. Kamiah 0; T22. Malden-Pine 0.
Boise (67): 23-Ryan Anspaugh; 22-Robert Renteria, Blake McCutcheon
Bonners Ferry (67): 24- Kamen Nelson; 22-Dillon McLeish; 21- Wyatt McDonald, Treton Myers
Colton (51): 19-Wade Moser; 18-Annie Petty; 14-Merie Forgue
Cottonwood (69): 23-Conner Forsman, Eli Goechner, Quirt Goeckner
Culdesac (65): 23- Colby Weeks; 21- Spencer Fiorenza, John Mettling-Perry
Davenport (55): 21-Tyler Balance; 19- River Crandall; 15- Riley Crisman
Endicott (42): 19- James Garrett; 14-Peyton Pelissier; 9- Marty Meserve
Garfield (62): 22- Colton Pfaff; 21-Nicholas Meeuwsen; 19- Cooper Thompson
Grangeville (54): 21- Kaden Newton; 19- Dustin Kaschmitter; 14- Reuben Sanchez
Hermiston (71): 25- Allen Osmin; 24- Clare Osmin; 22- Dustin Hamilton, Radley Griggs, Chase Lantis
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden-Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (71): 25- Bruce Bradley; 23- Colton Thompson, Grant Ingram
Orofino-Pierce (65): 22- Johnathan Wicks, Sheldon Medford; 21- Tucker Stephens
Pomeroy (72): 25- Gunner Magill; 24- Carter Barron; 23- Ollie Severs. Colby Ledgerwood
St. Maries (69): 24-Brooklyn Charles; 23- Daniel Kruger; 22- Logan Strobel
Troy-Deary (71): 24- Sam Barnes, Dilan McKenzie; 23- Conner Bovard, Carl Staton, Wyatt Johnson
Walla Walla (67): 23-Joshua Weiland; 22-Samuel Weiland, Klay Carver
Wallace-Kellogg (68): 24- Christian Davis; 22- Hunter Porter, Darby Sager
Weiser (69): 25- Weston Anderson; 24- Tyson Hunt; 20- Kennedy Miles
Wenatchee: No shooter
White Bird (6): 6-Peter Remacle
Winchester (54): 22- Jasper McCorkle; 19- Aaron Kinzer; 13-Isaac Moddrell