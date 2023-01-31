Defending champion Weiser took the overall lead after week 4 of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot with its fourth consecutive perfect score.
A week after there was a two-way tie at the top, two-time former champion Wallace-Kellogg slipped a bit as it had just 71 points out of a possible 75. The gun club fell into a tie for third place 40% of the way through the 10-week competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.
In the juniors competition, Hermiston stayed on top after a 72 and holds a nine-point lead over second place Pomeroy.
Week 4 results
Overall team scores: 1. Weiser 300.00; 2. Orofino-Pierce 296.25; T3. Wallace-Kellogg 296.00; T3. Hermiston-296.00; 5. Pomeroy 295.50; 6. Colton 294.71; 7. Garfield 293.70; 8. Grangeville 292.75; 9. Boise 292.00; 10. Wenatchee 291.00; 11. Troy-Deary 290.00; 12. Winchester 289.65; 13. Nezperce 289.00; 14. Cottonwood 287.00; 15. Culdesac 286.75; 16. St. Maries 283.90; 17. Kamiah 279.00; 18. Davenport 277.75; 19. Walla Walla 276.00; 20. Endicott 272.00; 21. White Bird 271.00; 22. Indian Valley 270.00; 23. Bonners Ferry 265; 24. Malden-Pine 262.00.
Boise (74.00): 23 shooters; snow; 25- Kent Graham, Chester Carter; 24- Lahoma Turner, Leonard Wehking, Ed VanEtten, Don McFarland, Bob Redman, Gene Hunt-
Bonners Ferry (64.00): 27 shooters; sunny/windy; 22- Dustin Myers; 21- Wally Dinning, Donald Donaho
Colton (72.38): 69 shooters; cold/windy; 25– Brandon Vandevender; 24- Megan Ellis, Cody Brumett, Faron Craig, Jon Dahmen, Tim King, Bruce Petty, Jason Reisenauer, Paul Snider
Cottonwood (68.00): 56 shooters; clear/cold; 23-Brandon Poxleitner, Conner Forsman, Derel Schaffer, Logan Wimer; 22- Chase Nuxoll, Jackie Poxleitner, Butch Spencer, Dave Shears Jr.
Culdesac (70.00): 56 shooters; cold; 24- Marv Heimgartner, Wyatt Stevens; 23- Jim Blake, Tiyapo Cambell, Henry Filipponi, Dalton Halliday, John Helpman, Ryan Rehder, Spud Storey, Johnny Weeks
Davenport (67.00): 26 shooters; windy; 25- Craig Sweet; 21- Wayne Estes, Peggy Naccaroto
Endicott (65.00): 21 shooters; cold/wind; 23- Mike Aeschliman; 22- Eric Johnson; 20- Dave Gilchrist
Garfield (74.25): 38 shooters; frigid; 25- Rod Hubner, Nikkie Pfaff, Eric Slocum; 24- Terry Blair, Jim Larson
Grangeville (72.75): 61 shooters; cold/sunny; 25- Scott Jungert, Tom Felkel, Dale Wemhoff; 24- Brian Lorentz, Bill McMahon, Tim Schumacher, Mike Westoff; 23- John Vrieling
Hermiston (73.00): 23 shooters; cold/clear; 25- Chase Lantis; 24- Allen Osmin, Haylee Hamilton, Jeff Pearson
Indian Valley (69.00): 7 shooters; windy; 23- Steve Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham, Randy Kocher
Kamiah (63.00): 14 shooters; cold/sunny; 21- Todd Roberts, Dave Woods, Galen Hamilton
Malden-Pine (59.00): 7 shooters; sunny/cold; 23- Brad Bowman; 18- Todd Deckard, Mike Deife, Shyla Courchaine
Nezperce (71.00): 28 shooters; cold/sunny; 24- Kurtis Braun, Scott Kaschmitter; 23- Levi Bradley, Bill Hansen, Preston Hill
Orofino-Pierce (72.00): 32 shooters; sun/wind; 25– Chris Stephens; 24- Dan Smith, Fenton Freeman; 23- Johnathan Wicks, Jim Nasados, Craig Marvinm, Dave Powers, Amy Powers
Pomeroy (73.50): 38 shooters; cold/breezy; 25- Holly Ledgerwood, Ollie Severs; 24- Lee Blachly, Byron Collier, Mason Garcia, Sawyer Brenner
St. Maries (70.00): 25 shooters; sunny; 24- BJ Derr; 23- Seth Cook, Connor H.
Troy-Deary (70.00): 72 shooters; cold; 25-Joe Evans; 24- Conner Bovard, Hunk Leonard; 23- Tanner Gray, Ed Johnson, Jim Lyons, Curt McLam, Cody Merrill; 22- Robert Barkley, Mark Barnard, Ryan Gray, Parker Jackson, Darin McKenzie, Brett Taggart
Walla Walla (67.00): 17 shooters; partly sunny; 23- Terry Schaeffer, Gayland Blake, Terry Lee
Wallace-Kellogg (71.00): 21 shooters; clear/cold; 25- Grant Williams; 23- Jeff Doerschel, John Schroeder, Darin Williams
Weiser (75.00): 28 shooters; clear/cold; 25- George Stephens, Tim Hunt, Dave Felty, Weston Anderson
Wenatchee (73.00): 19 shooters; sunny/cold; 25- Dan Davis; 24- James Peery, Keegan Bray
White Bird (70.00): 16 shooters; cold/sunny; 24- Shane Paul; 23- Darrell Howard, Eric Brimmer, Bill Remacle
Winchester (71.25): 35 shooters; cold/clear; 25- Jared Arnzen; 24- Joe Chase; 23- Todd Ott, Bryce Stigum, Jake Rowland
JUNIORS
Overall team scores: 1. Hermiston 283; 2. Pomeroy 274; 3. Cottonwood 271; 4. Wallace-Kellogg 270; 5. Weiser 268; 6. Garfield 266; T7. Troy-Deary 266; T7. Bonners Ferry 266; 9. Walla Walla 261; T10. St. Maries 257; T10. Nezperce 257; 12. Orofino-Pierce 256; 13. Grangeville 252; 14. Boise 249; 15. Culdesac 246; 16. Davenport 219; 17. Colton 166; 18. Winchester 156; 19. Endicott 154; 20. Wenatchee 33; 21. White Bird 26; T22. Indian Valley 0; T22. Kamiah 0; T22. Malden-Pine-0.
Boise (67): 23-Clayton Heinzerling, Isla Romero; 21-Robert Renteria
Bonners Ferry (67): 24- Kamen Nelson; 22-Dillon McLeish; 21- Joe Cambell, Treton Myers
Colton (35): 15-Merie Forgue; 12-Annie Petty; 8-Wade Moser
Cottonwood (65): 23-Conner Forsman; 21- Eli Goechner, Ben Gehring, Quirt Goeckner
Culdesac (59): 21- Avery Stevens; 19-Spencer Florenza, Colby Weeks
Davenport (51): 19-Tyler Balance, Turner Slack; 13- Kassidy Koch
Endicott (37): 13-Peyton Pelissier, Marty Meserve; 11- James Garrett
Garfield (62): 22- Colton Pfaff; 21-Cooper Thompson; 19-Lyman Olson
Grangeville (66): 23- Kaycen Sickels; 22- Kaden Newton; 21- Dustin Kaschmitter
Hermiston (72): 25-Chase Lantis; 24- Allen Osmin; 23- Clare Osmin, Dustin Hamilton
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden-Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (63): 22- Bruce Bradley; 21- Colton Thompson; 20- Grant Ingram
Orofino-Pierce (63): 23- Johnathan Wicks; 21- Tucker Stephens; 19 Kole Scharnhorst.
Pomeroy (73): 25- Ollie Severs; 24- Byron Collier, Mason Garcia, Sawyer Brenner
St. Maries (62): 23-Seth Cook; 21- Seth Cook; 18- Caleb Nelson
Troy-Deary (66): 24- Conner Bovard; 21- Sam Barnes, Wyatt Johnson
Walla Walla (40): 20- Aaden Repoff, Klay Carver
Wallace-Kellogg (60): 21- Hunter Porter; 20- Christian Davis; 19- Parker Goldade
Weiser (71): 25- Weston Anderson; 24- Kennedy Miles; 22- Tyson Hunt
Wenatchee (18): 18- Charles Rich
White Bird (7): 7-Peter Remacle
Winchester (42): 18- Aaron Kinzer; 15-Carson Sanders; 9-Isaac Moddrell