Defending champion Weiser took the overall lead after week 4 of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot with its fourth consecutive perfect score.

A week after there was a two-way tie at the top, two-time former champion Wallace-Kellogg slipped a bit as it had just 71 points out of a possible 75. The gun club fell into a tie for third place 40% of the way through the 10-week competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.

Tags

Recommended for you