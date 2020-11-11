The Washington State depth chart on defense last week unveiled a number of little surprises and suggested a patched-together crew representing a variety of backgrounds and experience levels.
That seemed more true on game day.
But the defense’s dynamic play in the early stages set the tone for the entire team Saturday and was an underappreciated factor in the Cougars’ season-opening 38-28 football win at Oregon State.
“I think the general effort on defense was inspiring to watch,” first-year coach Nick Rolovich said Monday in a Zoom news conference.
“Now, did they grade out at a high level? I would say there’s a lot of improvement to be done there,” he said, adding he was channeling the opinion of defensive coordinator Jake Dickert and his staff. “But if you play hard and you play for each other, you can make up for some of those mistakes.”
The Cougars (1-0 overall and in Pac-12) play their first home game at 4 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at Martin Stadium against No. 11 Oregon (1-0, 1-0). Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators or tailgating will be allowed.
Washington State also learned that its game at Stanford will start at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and will be televised by FS1.
After the Oregon State game, Rolovich made the stunning announcement that 32 members of his roster had been unavailable, and a team spokesman later said one of them had tested positive for the coronavirus. Rolovich is being coy about the other 31 — who they are specifically and why they were sidelined — but three of them had been expected to play meaningful roles for the defense: safeties Tyrese Ross and Chad Davis Jr. and linebacker Travion Brown.
Hence more surprises. Chiefly, the starter at strong safety was a true freshman walk-on, Ayden Hector, who had joined the team less than a month ago and hadn’t been listed on the two-deep last week.
Formerly a four-star cornerback out of East Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., Hector originally committed to Stanford, but that school rescinded its offer after reportedly investigating his involvement as a witness to an alleged sexual assault two years ago. No charges were filed in the case.
One of 16 players who made their WSU debuts against Oregon State, Hector wound up making seven tackles, tied for the team lead with cornerback George Hicks Jr.
Another notable performance was that of sophomore backup defensive tackle Ahmir Crowder, who tallied one of the Cougars’ four sacks. Another tackle, Dallas Hobbs, essentially announced he’s a vital part of this team, despite doubts raised by his involvement during summer in the Pac-12 players group WeAreUnited and subsequent remarks by then-WSU receiver Kassidy Woods. More predictably, backup edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. had 1½ sacks and forced a fumble.
Asked about Hector during the postgame news conference, Rolovich did a 180-degree pan.
“That safety position got hit pretty good the last 10 days for us, and Ayden stepped up and answered the bell,” he said. “I was happy with everybody on defense. How about Ahmir Crowder? How about Dallas Hobbs? Some of these guys getting in there and stopping the run gave us a real chance to win this football game. There’s a ton of guys I could talk about, to be honest with you.”
In short, the Cougars did a better job of taking the pressure off linebacker Jahad Woods, who’d racked up a dizzying 141 tackles in 2019 but needed to make only five in this game.
They also took pressure off true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura. Although Oregon State finished with 451 offensive yards, only 42 of them came in the first quarter as de Laura was getting his feet wet.
The Cougars led 7-0 after a quarter and 31-14 midway through the third. Then, finally, the specter of the 32 missing players became apparent. The defense seemed to grow fatigued and Oregon State produced touchdowns on three consecutive possessions.
At a glance, the Cougars’ depth chart this week augurs well for their harsh challenge against Oregon, which is now favored by 10 points. The starting running back, for example, is standout Max Borghi, who was one of the absent 32. Ross, Davis, Brown — they’re all listed on the two-deep.
But a closer look leaves one wondering if Rolo’s coyness remains in play.
The chart is exactly the same as last week’s.
