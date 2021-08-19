Almost two years after its previous August start date — a season in which the Cougs played for the NCAA national championship — the Washington State women’s soccer team is eager to return to the pitch in some form of normalcy.
After their 2020 season was pushed to the spring because of the pandemic, the Cougars went 6-3-3 but just 2-3-3 in Pac-12 play and failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
The good news?
Several key Cougs decided to use their extended eligibility granted by the NCAA to try for another shot at a deep postseason run. They’ll start the season at 7 p.m. today against Sun Belt Conference champion Arkansas State at Lower Soccer Field.
“It feels good to have a little bit of normalcy out there,” Washington State coach Todd Shulenberger said. “Anytime you get to open up the season for Washington State athletics — first team to go — we hope to put on a performance here to get the month kicked off in the right direction.”
Said senior defender Mykiaa Minniss, “Last year, we were super on edge, so I think we’re all ready to just wait for that whistle to blow and just play and do our thing.”
Minniss is one of 22 veterans returning to a deep Cougar team that also includes five fifth-year seniors and was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12. The fifth-year players return as the most decorated class in program history with 45 wins in four seasons and three appearances in at least the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Among the fifth-year returnees is the team’s leading scorer in the spring, Elyse Bennett. The senior forward tallied six goals in a shortened spring season.
“She’s just a physical weapon that’s hard to deal with and she’s become a better soccer player,” Shulenberger said of his top attacker. “If people can follow her lead as far as the do’s and don’ts off the field and on the field, you’re going to learn a lot cause this kid is up for a fight every single day.”
The Cougs also will get a big boost from fifth-year defender Brianna Alger, who played one game in the spring before suffering a season-ending injury. Shulenberger said they aren’t rushing Alger’s return but said she’s already practicing with the team and likely will see the field in September.
“You’ll see her here sometime by the end of September easily but she’s already training, practicing — we’re just going to be smart with how we manage her minutes, make sure everything is great to go,” Shulenberger said.
Alger became a viral sensation in 2019 when a clip of her crossing over an opposing player with a nasty ankle-breaker at Lower Soccer Field reached almost 8 million views on Twitter.
Alger and senior transfer Sydney Pulver — a midfielder from Oregon State — are the team’s most decorated pair with all-region honors under their belts.
In the goal, the team’s most intriguing player might be freshman Nadia Cooper. The Houston native owns experience playing in multiple tournaments for Team USA’s U17 national team.
The Cougs also have a pair of veterans in fifth-year senior Marissa Zucchetto and redshirt sophomore Aly Hay.
“We love the depth in the goal,” Shulenberger said.
For a team that is big on team culture, the last year of uncertainty was especially tough. The fall season was axed with the official season coming in the spring instead. But the Cougs also missed four games in March because of COVID-19 protocols.
Minniss said it was hard being told they couldn’t hang out with teammates outside of the soccer field — something they’d always done incessantly.
“I think the past year kind of served as a mental health year,” Minniss said. “I think a lot of us focused on stuff that we don’t normally have time to focus on, we all got to be with our families a lot, so I think that helped.”
Minniss said the team now is closer and more eager than ever to hit the field.
“Honestly, I think we’re all looking to have fun and play the sport we love,” she said.
SCHEDULE
Today — Arkansas State, 7 p.m.; Aug. 29 — Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.; Sept. 2 — at San Diego State, 7 p.m.; 5 — Hawaii, 1 p.m.; 9 — Seattle, 7 p.m.; 12 — at Kansas, 11 a.m.; 16 — at Denver, 6 p.m.; 19 — at Northern Colorado, 10 a.m.; 24 — Arizona*, 5 p.m.; 30 — at Utah*, 6 p.m.; Oct. 3 — at Colorado*, 11 a.m.; 7 — Stanford*, 5 p.m.; 10 — California*, 1 p.m.; 15 — at Arizona State*, 7 p.m.; 21 — USC*, 7 p.m.; 24 — UCLA*, 5 p.m.; 28 — at Oregon*, 7 p.m.; 31 — at Oregon State*, noon; Nov. 5 — at Washington*, 6 p.m.
*— Pac-12 games