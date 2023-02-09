Lapwai shooting guard Amasone George, right, hugs power forward Qubilah Mitchell on Wednesday after defeating Prairie in an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Lapwai shooting guard Skylin Parrish, center, attempts a layup while being guarded by Prairie guard/post Hailey Hanson, left, on Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I district girls basketball final at Lewiston High School.
Prairie guard/post Riley Enneking, right, looks to pass as Lapwai shooting guard Madden Bisbee defends Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The Lapwai Wildcats pose with their trophy Wednesday after their victory against Prairie in an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
Lapwai shooting guard Lauren Gould, bottom center, shoots Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final against Prairie at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Prairie guard Kristin Wemhoff, center, keeps a play alive Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final against Lapwai at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
Lapwai shooting guard Lauren Gould, left, steals the ball from Prairie guard Kristin Wemhoff on Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
Lapwai center Jayden Leighton, center, smiles after the Wildcats beat Prairie in an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
Prairie post Tara Schlader, center, drives in for a layup Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final against Lapwai at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
Prairie guard Kristin Wemhoff, center, attempts to dribble through heavy traffic Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final against Lapwai at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
The Lapwai Wildcats pose with their trophy Wednesday after defeating Prairie in an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
Lapwai center Jayden Leighton, left, and Prairie post Tara Schlader go for a rebound Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final at Lewiston High School.
Austin Johnson
Lapwai shooting guard Lauren Gould, right, shoots Wednesday during an Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district final against Prairie at Lewiston High School.
Any person who’s watched a Lapwai girls basketball game would describe its starts as electric. But more often than not, coach Ada Marks isn’t impressed.
However, in Lapwai’s Idaho Class 1A Division I district championship game Wednesday against Prairie at Lewiston High School, she even had to admit the Wildcats came out hot.
Lapwai finished the first quarter up 21-6 and had double-digit takeaways in rolling to a 59-25 win against the Pirates to advance to the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament.
“Sometimes you just never know how we’re going to start,” Marks said. “When we start strong, it shows what kind of momentum we’ll have the rest of the game and we came out hot.”
The Pirates will face Kamiah at 6 p.m. today at the same location for the district’s second state bid.
It is the 10th consecutive year the two Whitepine League Division I foes have met in the district final, with Lapwai winning each time.
Here’s what we learned:
Defense turns into offense
Twenty-eight of Lapwai’s 36 first-half points came off of turnovers, and it made it look easy.
The McCormack-Marks sisters led the defensive charge with a combined 10 steals. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had a game-high 16 points and Jordyn McCormack-Marks finished with 11.
“They just wanted it more,” Marks said. “They knew if they won this they’d go to state automatically. That was a big talk that we had. We had the mindset that we didn’t want to play an extra game.”
The constant pressure of the Wildcats’ defense made it hard for the Pirates to get anything going on offense. In turn, Prairie (18-5) had to force up shots. The Pirates (18-5) finished the first half with 10 points on 4-for-20 (20%) shooting. They finished the game 7-for-37 (19%) from the field.
“We know they’re good,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “They play a lot of basketball and they’re always aware of where the ball is. It’s hard to get Lapwai out of position and they executed really well.”
Sage Elven led the way for the Pirates with six points. Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader each had five apiece.
Letting the 3-ball fly
As good as Lapwai’s defense was, the offense was better.
In the first half, every starter for the Wildcats (23-1) got into the scoring column. The main weapon was the 3-point shot.
In the first 16 minutes, the Wildcats had seven 3s and finished with 11.
“Everyone was getting involved,” Marks said. “We practice so many 3s and I think that shows just how much we practice shooting 3s every single day.”
Dominating on the glass
Prairie made its living rebounding the ball the last time it played Lapwai in the Dec. 29 championship game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College, a 54-44 loss.
In this one, none of the stats tipped in the Pirates’ favor, and that was made clear when looking at rebounding numbers.
The Wildcats outrebounded Prairie 42-31, but their effort on the offensive glass was what made the difference. Lapwai held a 17-11 advantage.
“When we play Prairie, the biggest thing is keeping them off the boards,” Marks said. “They buy into it so well. We’ll get a little flat here and there, but everyone encourages everyone.”