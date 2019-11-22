KAMIAH — Kamiah hit a 3 with about a minute left, but Deary held off the Kubs, 42-41, Thursday in nonleague girls’ basketball action.
Leading the Mustangs, Tona Anderson had 16 points and 11 rebounds and fellow post Matteya Proctor scored 14 points. Makala Beyer was lauded by assistant Courtney Warner for her dogged defense.
“She actually got kicked in the head, has a big black eye,” Warner said. “But she went back in and played really hard.”
Warner called the contest “an extremely physical game.”
“If we would have hit free throws, it would have been a totally different game,” Warner said, noting her team’s 20-for-39 mark at the line. “They had over 30 fouls for the game, like twice as many as us, and that’s kind of what squeezed them out.
“We just had more possessions and got to the line.”
DEARY (1-1)
Graci Heath 1 2-4 4, Makala Beyer 0 0-2 0, Tona Anderson 4 8-16 16, Matteya Proctor 5 4-9 14, Cassidy Henderson 0 2-2 2, Taylor Gregg 0 1-2 1, Triniti Wood 1 0-2 2, Emiley Proctor 0 3-4 3. Totals 11 20-39 42.
KAMIAH
Marlee Engledow 4 0-0 10, Logan Landmark 2 0-0 5, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 3, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Jazzy Oatman 0 0-5 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-1 0, Destiny Knight 2 0-2 4, Irene Popp 3 3-6 9, Jayden McLay 0 0-1 0, Maria Vasquez 3 0-0 6, Claire McNall 1 1-2 4. Totals 11 4-10 41.
Deary 4 11 14 13—42
Kamiah 7 6 14 14—41
3-point goals — Engledow 2, Landmark, Loewen, McNall.
Logos 42, Troy 38
TROY — Sydney Miller’s double-double led Logos past Troy. Miller had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Lydia Urquidez led Logos of Moscow with 14 points while Lucia Wilson had 16 rebounds.
“We outrebounded them and that’s the reason we were able to hold on and win,” Logos coach Patrick Lopez said.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-1)
Sydney Miller 3 7-13 13, Lucia Wilson 2 0-0 4, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 2 2-2 7, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Lydia Urquidez 7 0-2 14, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-17 42.
TROY (1-1)
Halee Bohman 2 0-0 5, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 1-2 1, Whitney Foster 0 0-1 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 5-7 11, Morgan Blazzard 3 4-7 10, Abby Weller 5 0-0 11. Totals 13 10-17 38.
Logos 10 6 10 16—42
Troy 3 12 14 9—38
3-point goals — Wambeke, Bohman, Weller.
JV — Potlach def. Logos.
Kellogg 53, Moscow 34
KELLOGG — Ellie Gray had 12 points but Moscow fell to nonleague foe Kellogg in both teams’ season opener.
Moscow tallied 15 offensive rebounds, but was hurt by 37 turnovers.
“Turnovers killed us tonight,” Bears coach Karlee Wilson said.
MOSCOW (0-1)
Megan Watson 0 2-7 2, Angela Lassen 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 5 1-4 12, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 2, Peyton Claus 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 2-5 0-0 4, Eryne Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Trinity Craig 2-6 0-2 6, Grace Mauman 1 0-0 2, Chloe Baker 1 2-2 4. Totals 13, 5-20.
KELLOGG (1-0)
Ally Van Hoose 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Wenat 4 2-3 9, Lora Allreb 6 0-1 12, Emma Van Hoose 0 0-0 0, Caytee Seneira 3 0-0 6, Sam Karst 0 0-0 0, Darian Hill 2 1-1 5, Jaron Sigueroa 0 1-4 1, Gracelyn Mearing 2 1-2 5, Hailey Cheney 5 5-8 15, Abbie Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-17 53.
Moscow 5 12 10 7—34
Kellogg 14 17 10 12—53
3-point goals — Craig 2, Gray, Wenat.
JV — Kellogg 45, Moscow 34.
Highland 29, Timberline 20
CRAIGMONT — Highland held Timberline to single-digit scoring in every quarter and took a Whitepine League Division II game.
The Huskies were led by Acacia Randall’s 12 points.
“Just a good, hard-fought win,” Highland coach Brett Arnzen said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 01-2 1, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 3 1-2 8, Krystal Dahl 1 3-6 5, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 3 0-0 6, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 5-10 20.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-1)
Taiylor Crea 1 0-2 2, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 4 4-10 12, Payton Crow 3 0-8 6, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-1 4, Tylar Crow 2 1-1 5, Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-22 29.
Timberline 4 5 5 6—20
Highland 10 8 2 9—29
3-point goals — Jared.
Prairie 64, Orofino 25
OROFINO — India Peery led Prairie with 21 points and the Pirates of Cottonwood pulled away from Orofino in the second quarter of a nonleague game.
Peery added six steals and five assists for the Pirates, who also got contributions from Madison Shears (11 points), Ellea Uhlenkott (11 points and eight rebounds) and Kristin Wemhoff (eight rebounds).
Prairie coach Lori Mader lauded Uhlenkott for her “energy.”
Orofino was led by Grace Beardin’s double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds). Kaylynn Johnson added nine rebounds.
“When you have five girls, there’s nothing more rewarding than knowing those girls battled until the end,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (2-0)
Delanie Lockett 2 1-3 6, Kristin Wemhoff 3 0-0 6, Madison Shears 4 1-2 11, Ellea Uhlenkott 5 1-2 11, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 0-0 4, India Peery 8 1-2 21, Hope Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Ciara Chaffee 1 1-4 3, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-13 64.
OROFINO (0-2)
Sydnic Zywing 0 0-0 0, Perton Merry 1 0-0 2, Grace Beardin 5 1-1 11, Riley Schwartz 2 0-1 4, Shayla Shuman 4 0-0 8, Kaylynn Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-2 25.
Prairie 6 28 16 14—64
Orofino 6 4 8 7—25
3-point goals — Lockett, Shears 2, Peery 4.