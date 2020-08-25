DEARY — From the college ranks at Eastern Washington and Whitworth to the prep ranks across Oregon, Washington and Idaho, football has taken Deary coach Daryl Stavros all around the Northwest.
But he thinks this Mustangs team might be his most coachable group yet.
Stavros, in his first year with Deary after three years as an assistant with Lewiston’s freshman team, will look to help the former Idaho Class 1A power return to its winning past.
Stavros, 64, is the team’s third coach in three years and comes tasked with helping Deary bounce back from a 1-7 season in 2019.
“We’re looking to return to their greatness,” Stavros said. “We have a great football team. We’re very excited about the kids. They’re excited about their potential and we’re anxious to play.”
In a fall of uncertainty sports-wise because of COVID-19, high school sports in Idaho so far are a go, at least at the small-school ranks. Class 4A Moscow canceled its season earlier this month.
Some things will be different this year. During games, ball boys will wear gloves and wash all the balls, and every athlete will have his own water bottle, Stavros said.
“Timeouts are going to take a little longer because there’s going to be some logistics with making sure every kid has their own water bottle and all that kind of stuff,” Stavros said. “So the shuffling of all that is going to be a little different on the sidelines.”
Stavros said his players are trying to focus on football instead of the surrounding uncertainties.
“We really don’t worry too much about that,” he said. “We focus on being the best football players we can be, the best football team we can be.”
Deary’s leadership this season comes from a trio of seniors: quarterback/defensive back Brayden Stapleton, running back/defensive end Garrison Bogar and wideout/defensive back Preston Johnston. The Mustangs have eight 12th graders in total.
“We’ve got pretty good size, we’ve got excellent speed, and you put those two things together in 8-man football with a lot of determination and heart and we think we can be a serious contender for whoever we come up against,” Stavros said. “I’ve been coaching football for over 40 years at every level. This could be my favorite group of kids I’ve ever coached.”
Stavros, a pastor at Lapwai Assembly of God, was coach at Lapwai in 2011 and ’12. At the higher ranks, he coached at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene, and Central Valley and University high schools in Spokane.
He’s familiar with Deary’s winning past, which includes trips to six consecutive state championships under legendary coach Darrah Eggers in the 1990s.
One game the Mustangs always have circled is their annual rivalry game against Kendrick. This year, it’s the last game of the season, Oct. 16 at Deary.
Last year’s game was a tough one for Deary fans — a 76-14 beatdown by the Tigers.
But Stavros’ team isn’t looking too far ahead. The Mustangs open the season at 7 p.m. Friday when they play host to Troy.
“We’re ready to go,” Stavros said. “We’ve been ready for a while now and we can’t wait to tee it up against Troy and get this thing started and see how good we can be.”
DEARY
COACH — Daryl Stavros (1st year)
LAST YEAR”S RECORD: 1-2 in league, 1-7 overall
TOP RETURNERS — Garrison Bogar, sr., RB/DE; Preston Johnston, sr., WR/DB; Brayden Stapleton, sr., QB/DB; Joel Yanguez, sr., OL/DL.
SCHEDULE
Games times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
DATE — Opponent
Aug. 28 — at Troy
Sept. 4 — Genesee
Sept. 11 — Kamiah
Sept. 18 — at Potlatch
Sept. 25 — at Timberline (Weippe)
Oct. 2 — at Wallace, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Lewis County
Oct. 16 — Kendrick
