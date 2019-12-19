PULLMAN — A few games into his senior season, Hawaiian quarterback Jayden de Laura hadn’t received a single scholarship offer from a Power 5 school. A month later, he had attracted three, including one from juggernaut Ohio State.
But by that time, he had orally committed to the first school to offer him, Washington State. He put that pledge in writing Wednesday.
De Laura, who went 23-0 as the starter at St. Louis High School in Honolulu, headlined a group of 18 football players, all from the high school ranks, to submit letters of intent to the Cougars on the opening day of the early signing period.
“He does a good job creating things,” WSU coach Mike Leach said of the 6-foot-1, 190-pound de Laura. “He’s accurate, energizes the offensive unit and is good on the move throwing the ball. And can also take off when he needs to.”
But he didn’t take off to Ohio State or USC when they extended back-to-back offers about a month after he’d committed to the Cougars on Oct. 3.
“He’s got a lot of integrity,” Leach said. “We were pretty confident he’d stick with it.”
While leading St. Louis to a repeat state title this year, de Laura completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,452 yards and 29 touchdowns, rushing for 345 more yards and eight scores.
The Cougars signed nine players on offense, seven on defense, and perhaps did their best cupboard-stocking with the acquisition of five offensive linemen. All 18 signees were consensus three-star prospects, with de Laura pulling down the lone four-star rating.
“I ignore the stars,” said Leach, who’s wrapping up his eighth year at WSU. “The bigger the media base, the more stars you get. We’ll know better in two years but we think it’s a really good incoming class, one of the best we’ve had here.”
Leach added to Apple Cup story lines by signing versatile receiver Joey Hobert, the son of former University of Washington and NFL quarterback Billy Joe Hobert.
One of the Cougars’ orally committed recruits, linebacker Johnny Walker, of Tampa, Fla., reopened his recruitment Wednesday, and WSU in turn offered and signed rush linebacker Marquise Freeman from the same state.
“We’d been on him from the beginning,” Leach said. “We had an opening and were really excited to have him.”
The Leach-era Cougars continued to scale back in-state recruiting as they signed only one Washingtonian, offensive lineman Devin Kylany of Lake Stevens. He and running back Marshawn Buchanan are slated to enroll in January.
Between now and the start of the traditional signing period in February, the Cougars will focus on acquiring more defensive backs, having signed only three in this group. Their sense of urgency in that regard is only higher after a season of shaky pass coverage and the recent departure of a few defensive backs.
The Cougars (6-6) play Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Dec. 27.
WSU class of 2020 recruits
JUSTIN ANDERSON, cornerback, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Atherton High School, East Palo Alto, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … also played quarterback as junior.
MOON ASHBY, rush linebacker, 6-4, 200, Valley Christian High School, San Jose, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … 10 tackles for loss as senior.
MARSHAWN BUCHANAN, running back, 6-0, 180, Adelanto High School, Victorville, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … rushed for 779 yards and 15 touchdowns as senior.
JAYDEN DE LAURA, quarterback, 6-1, 190, St. Louis High School, Honolulu … four stars by Rivals and three stars by ESPN and 247Sports … passed 228-for-319 for 3,452 yards and 29 touchdowns as senior, also rushed for 345 yards and eight touchdowns.
HUNTER ESCORCIA, safety, 6-2, 180, Vista Murrieta High School, Murrieta, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … ran 14.54 in 110 hurdles as junior.
MARQUISE FREEMAN, rush linebacker, 6-3, 195, Cocoa (Fla.) … three stars by ESPN and 247Sports … No. 75 DE in country by 247Sports.
JOEY HOBERT, receiver, 5-11, 180, San Juan Hills High School, Ladera Ranch, Calif. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … 1,924 all-purpose yards as senior, plus 105 tackles … No. 95 receiver in country by Rivals.
NATHANIEL JAMES, defensive lineman, 6-0, 260, Avon (Ind.) High School … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … No. 7 prospect in Indiana by ESPN.
DEVIN KYLANY, offensive lineman, 6-5, 290, Lake Stevens (Wash.) High … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … missed most of senior season with injury.
JACKSON LATAIMUA, safety, 6-2, 200, Serra High School, San Bruno, Calif. … three stars by ESPN and 247Sports … made 31 tackles as senior.
JUSTIN LOHRENZ, defensive lineman, 6-4, 240, Columbine High School, Littleton, Colo. … three stars by 247Sports … 17 sacks as a senior.
GABRIEL LOPEZ, defensive end, 6-3, 240, Desert Pines High School, Las Vegas … three stars by 247Sports and Rivals … No. 12 prospect in Nevada by 247.
DYLAN MAYGINNES, offensive lineman, 6-5, 290, Hamilton High School, Chandler, Ariz. … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … second-team all-state … brother of Cougars OL Hunter Mayginnes.
JAMES McNORTON, offensive lineman, 6-5, 275, Liberty High School, Brentwood, Calif. … three stars by 247Sports and Rivals.
CEDRIC PELLUM, receiver, 6-1, 180, James Madison High School, Dallas … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … caught 31 passes for 545 yards as senior.
JULIAN RIPLEY, offensive lineman, 6-6, 260, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High School … three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
KEYSHAWN SMITH, receiver, 6-1, 170, Lincoln High School, San Diego … three stars by 247Sports and Rivals … caught 46 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns as senior.
RODRICK TIALAVEA, offensive lineman, 6-5, 315, Highland High School, West Valley City, Utah … three stars by 247Sports … No. 10 prospect in Utah by 247.