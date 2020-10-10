Day 1 goes smoothly, Rolo says

There’s a new drill in Washington State football workouts this year — namely, testing for coronavirus — and Nick Rolovich likes the way it was executed on Day 1.
“The process has been smoother than we thought, quicker than we thought,” the first-year coach said during a Zoom news conference Friday after the Cougars’ first genuine preseason practice. “The trainers, doctors and machines — they’re getting to a level where it’s pretty seamless.”
Players were tested early in the day, and results were available long before practice began, Rolovich said. That’s encouraging news for the Pac-12, whose purchase of new, speedier testing equipment in September was key to the conference’s decision to play football after all.
The Cougars plan to practice 24 more times before opening a seven-game schedule Nov. 7 at Oregon State.
Things went smoothly on the field too, at least according to Rolovich. Because of concerns about the pandemic, reporters are banned from practices.
Players were “pretty hungry, pretty happy to be there,” Rolovich said. “It’s been a long journey to the first practice. It gives them a little bit of a relief for everything they’ve been through this year, and they’ve been through a lot. Every school’s been through a lot. But I appreciated their focus and effort. These guys, they like playing football.”
It wasn’t exactly a typical first practice, he said. In some ways, it might have been more productive than you’d expect for a rookie coach, because recent walk-throughs and meetings gave Rolo an opportunity to introduce players to the structure of his practices.
“There wasn’t a lot of confusion, which I think is a good sign for Day 1,” he said.
On the other hand, Pac-12 teams thought for several weeks they’d play no football in 2020, so they weren’t preparing for preseason contact work the way they normally would. So coaches went a bit easy on them physically.
“That’s where my concentration was, making sure we don’t overwork these guys, especially receivers early on,” Rolovich said.
The Cougars will need plenty of receiver depth in Rolovich’s pass-heavy run-and-shoot offense, and true freshman receiver Joey Hobert offered some reassurance during the first practice.
“It wasn’t a real adjustment period for him,” Rolovich said. “I thought he practiced like he belongs. The stage isn’t too big for him. I think he’s got a good grasp of play-calls and the playbook.”
Rolovich made similar comments about true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, but the first quarterback he mentioned was second-year freshman Gunner Cruz, who “is a very outspoken leader” with an improved grasp of the offense.
Those two are battling for a starting role with sophomore Camm Cooper, who “has shown confidence, he’s shown that he wants to be the guy,” Rolovich said.
The Cougars will don shoulder pads Sunday and full pads Tuesday.
ROSTER NOTES — Rocky Katoanga, a linebacker who would have been a second-year freshman this year, has medically retired for unspecified reasons but “still has a great desire to be a contributor,” Rolovich said. “He’s around, finishing his rehab.”
Defensive lineman Jesus Echevarria, who for unexplained reasons was omitted from the roster for spring drills (which were canceled because of the pandemic), has been back in the fold for several months, the coach said.
