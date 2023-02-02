For the first time in what might seem like eons, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team heads into a season with more questions than they have answers.
For example:
Who will patrol the middle of the infield now that longtime stalwarts Riley Way and A.J. Davis have graduated?
Who will take up the remainder of the spots in the infield?
Who will be behind the plate catching the pitchers?
It might be a scene out of the familiar comedy, “Major League,” when the guys on the grounds crew ask, “Who are these (expletive) guys?”
We’re about to find out, and we’re about to see what they’re made of.
The Warriors, coming off a season in which they won a program-record 28 consecutive games, finished 58-7 overall and was the national runners-up, will find out immediately where they stand as they kick off the season with a five-game road trip to Florida. On the visit to Sunshine state, LCSC plays four teams in the coaches preseason top 25, including the defending national champion and one of the teams that made it to the semifinal round of the Avista NAIA World Series.
“When we started putting it together and started signing guys, we figured we would be athletic,” fifth-year coach Jake Taylor said of the excitement surrounding the newness of this year’s team. “We have a big, strong, physical group that can really run down some balls. I would think our outfield has a good chance to be as good as anybody in the country. We have some great competition in the middle infield.”
As Taylor ticked through who would open the season more than likely at the starting positions, it was a mix of guys who played key reserve roles in 2022 as well as guys that weren’t around here a year ago but are destined to make an impact.
One thing is for sure: the pitching staff will be leaned on early as the rest of the group tries to mesh. And the best way the players will do that will be spending time with each other in hotel rooms on the trip.
For starters, on the mound, there are plenty of arms as there are a total of 20 pitchers on the roster.
“I’m real impressed with our pitching,” Taylor said. “We have competitive depth. We have some proven guys that can start games, we have some guys that can close games in big situations.”
Sophomore right-hander Drake George (known as Borschowa a year ago) is the top returning starting pitcher from a year ago. He went 3-1 with a 4.62 ERA in 15 appearances, 10 starts. He struck out 56 in 50ž innings.
Also expected to see time on the mound is junior left-hander Alec Holmes, who had injury issues in 2022 but was 5-0 with a 3.38 ERA as a freshman in 2021.
Junior left-hander Cole Wilkinson spent some time at Division I Portland as well as Linn-Benton Community College could see some starts, as well as sophomore left-hander Dallas McGill, who spent two years at Southwestern Oregon Community College and played at Harris Field in an American Legion Single-A regional tournament in 2018. Wilkinson’s uncle, Bill, pitched for the Mariners in 1985 and 1987-88.
Senior right-hander Greg Blackman, who had five saves a year ago, will be in a jack-of-all trades spot. Junior right-hander Eli Shubert struck out 39 in a little more than 32 innings of relief. Junior right-hander Cameron Smith was 4-1 in 18 appearances out of the bullpen.
“I don’t see myself in a specific role,” said Blackman, the son of 1992 Series champion Greg who is 13-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 10 saves in 51 career appearances for the Warriors. “It’s just whenever I get the ball, just be where my feet are and help my team win.
“We’re not going to underutilize GT,” Taylor quipped.
Taylor was really high on junior transfer Jake Green, a right-handed transfer out of North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City who pitched for his native Australia in the WBSC U23 World Cup in the fall.
As far as position players go, there is some familiarity as those who return saw some action but those players will be thrust into more prominent roles.
Sophomore Charlie Updegrave will be the starter at first base. He hit .350 a year ago with five homers, but is most famous for a program-record 10 RBI outing against British Columbia.
“I just want to be able to help our team progress through the year, come back from Florida with more experience and chemistry, and building toward what our overall goal is, winning a 20th national title for LC,” said Updegrave, who went 5-for-5 in that historic March 26 outing against the Thunderbirds.
World Series hero Pu’ukani De Sa takes the reins at second base. The junior started 29 games a year ago, but had two homers and nine RBI in the Series, and a four-hit effort against national champion Southeastern (Fla.).
Shortstop is a bit of a mystery at this stage, but Taylor said it’s between three guys: junior transfer Cody Russell, the brother of Washington State standout Kyle Russell; as well as sophomore transfer Isaac Haws and true freshman Cruz Hepburn from Lewiston High School.
“He’s doing a good job,” Taylor said. “It’s a difficult transiton going from a high school schedule to a college-based schedule and being around the type of talent that we have. He’s very athletic, he’s coachable, he wants to be a very good player and his work ethic is fantastic.”
Third base will see sophomore Dominic Signorelli return. He was in a platoon situation in 2022 and in 23 games he hit .236 with four homers and 23 RBI.
Junior Nick Seamons is back in left field. After missing part of last season with an illness, he surged at the end of the season and finished with 12 homers and 39 RBI, hitting .270.
Two Division I dropdowns will patrol center and right. Junior Carter Booth hit .219 with three homers and 28 RBI a year ago with Utah in the Pac-12. Junior Isaiah Thomas played for three seasons at Vanderbilt and was a part of the 2019 national championship team. He hit .303 in his time in Nashville, Tenn. Thomas had announced in the summer he was going to Oregon, but said in early September on his Instagram account he would be landing here.
Also coming here via Oregon is senior Sam Olsson, who looks to be the starter at catcher. Olsson, who started his career at San Jose State and then went to Tacoma Community College before a two-year stint in Eugene, played in 20 games with the Ducks in 2021 and hit .318 with a homer and seven RBI.
“We do have a lot of new players to the program, but they’re not new college players,” Taylor said. “We have some experience. We have some guys who have logged a lot college games prior to us getting them. They may be new to us, but they’re not new to high-level college baseball.”
Early-season schedule is daunting, to say the least
College baseball teams in the northern half of the United States always seemingly find themselves behind the 8-ball when it comes to being able to get on the field. The crazy mix of the cold, wind, rain, sleet and snow makes it almost impossible to run through a schedule and not run into postponements and cancellations.
The other factor is their southern counterparts rarely run into those issues. The sun and the warmth make it conducive to playing the sport year-round.
Those are just several of the factors facing the second-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team as it prepares to play one of the most daunting and challenging early-season schedules in the long, rich and storied history of the program.
According to team historian Denny Grubb and longtime radio play-by-play announcer Brian Danner, outside of the days that the Warriors, who have won 19 NAIA national championshps, loaded their schedule with Division I powerhouses, the opening road trip of the 2023 schedule easily is the toughest put together.
"That's the way we set it up," fifth-year coach Jake Taylor deadpanned at the team's media day. "It's exactly why we're going there."
LCSC plays five top-caliber, elite, dangerous teams in the East/West Challenge in Florida. The warmup act is the season opener at 10 a.m. Pacific today in Lake Myrtle, Fla., against fourth-ranked LSU Shreveport, which made it to the semifinal round of the Avista NAIA World Series in 2022. The next day is a nontraditional doubleheader as the Warriors play No. 8 St. Thomas at 8 a.m. Pacific in Lake Myrtle before what looks to be the main event at 1 p.m. Pacific that day against top-ranked and defending national champion Southeastern (Fla.) in a true road game in Lakeland. The Warriors play their final game in the event at 9 a.m. Pacific on Saturday against No. 25 Keiser (1-2), and they'll hang around for a couple more days and take on Warner (Fla.) (0-2) at 3 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday.
LCSC returns home and the road doesn't get any easier. After a 10-day break, the Warriors will get Cascade Conference foe British Columbia in a four-game nonconference series that starts with a single game at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at Harris Field. The two teams played nine times last season, with LCSC winning eight of those. The teams played five times in a nine-day span from May 10-19 in the conference tournament and in the NAIA Opening Round.
— Donn Walden