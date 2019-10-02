Davila, L-C men’s golf team grab win at home

When it looked as if things might not go Carlos Davila’s way this week, they did. Partly because of his course knowledge at Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Partly because of his hot putter. But mostly it was because of a confidence in his game that led him to believe in the plan he and Lewis-Clark State College golf coach Kyla Lien formulated before the Warrior Fall Invitational.
“It was good knowing every kick, every read,” said Davila — who was the tournament’s medalist by 11 strokes and the driving force behind the Warriors’ 11-stroke team victory Tuesday against nemesis Rocky Mountain College.
“I stuck to my game plan. I just took it to heart. I wanted to beat Rocky.”
Davila’s 11-under-par 205 bested runner-up Benjamin Kaul of Providence, who finished at even par 216. Davila had rounds of 69, 67 and 69.
For LC’s winning total, Davila was backed by Zach Rawls (T8th, 222), Justin Cox (T10th, 223), Devon Caruso (T26th, 232) and Elias Theodossopoulos (35th, 236).
The Warrior women fielded two teams, which tied for third behind Emery Riddle (626) and Rocky Mountain (633). The L-C teams matched 651s, with Tatyana Carlson turning in the low 36-hole total with a 156 to tie for fifth. Madilyn Brown tied for seventh (159), with Lauren Hamm and Megan Gibson tying for ninth (156).
Davila’s trip down the 18th fairway, his ninth hole of the day, was a short clip of the magic of his tournament. After his drive kicked into the water hazard that lines the fairway of the 512-yard, par-5, he reached the front third of the green in three, including the one-stroke penalty. Faced with a 30-foot uphill putt for birdie, he was undaunted.
“I just tried to run it up there,” he said. “I knew it was going to break a little left to right. I’ve putted that one before.”
He dropped it in for birdie — one of three during his round and one of 16 for the tournament.
Lien said the collective effort of the Warriors was the best it’s been this fall.
“They know what it feels like to win again,” Lien said after L-C broke a two-year drought. “We won and we won by a good margin.”
CROSS COUNTRYUI’s Stucker, Campos earn Big Sky honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — Two members of the Idaho cross country program, Dwain Stucker and Nathalia Campos, were recognized by the Big Sky Conference as the Athletes of the Week, it was announced. Stucker was named the male co-Athlete of the Week with Southern Utah’s Christian Ricketts.
Campos led Idaho and took 50th overall at the Bill Dellinger Invitational at the University of Oregon. The sophomore from Meridian, Idaho, finished the 6k course in 20:54.5.
Stucker placed 65th on the 8k course in a time of 24:45.2.