Davila builds 10-stroke lead at L-C tourney

Carlos Davila of Lewis-Clark State heeded coach Kyla Lien’s advice and replaced his putter, then otherwise stuck to his game plan to build a 10-stroke lead in the first two rounds Monday of the Warrior Fall Invitational at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Davila had rounds of 69 and 67 for an 8-under 136.
“Coach and I talked about changing my putter about five days ago, so I changed it,” he said. “It was rolling good.”
Justin Cox of L-C is tied for fourth at 147, and Zach Rawls is tied for 10th at 149).
The Warriors carded a 586 to take a nine-stroke lead over Rocky Mountain, followed by North Idaho College (601), Montana Tech (605), Embry Riddle (610), Carroll College (625), Rocky Mountain (661) and Montana State-Northern (769).
In the women’s tournament, Megan Gibson led LCSC with a 4-over 76 to assume a tie for second, one stroke behind Grace Frazier of Idaho. Gibson’s effort helped the Warrior B team tie with the Warrior A team for third at 326.
Rocky Mountain College is the leader by four strokes at 315 over Embry Riddle going into the second day. Behind the Warriors are Carroll (347), Montana Tech (349), North Idaho College (361) and Montana State-Northern (449).
“The men definitely have stepped up,” Lien said. “We talked about what they needed to do better as a team, not just individuals. They really took that to heart.”
Caleb Kessler of the Lewiston school is tied for 19th at 153, Thomas Lopez is tied for 24th at 155, Elias Theodossopoulos is tied for 30th at 157 and Devon Caruso and Caleb are tied for 37th at 160.
As for the L-C women, “I think we struggled because we were too relaxed,” Lien said. “We thought we could come out and win it without doing a lot but this is one of the toughest courses we play.
“They’re sitting in a good spot,” she said. “They know what they need to do. If they take it to heart, they can get it done. They just need to play to their potential.”
For the Warrior B team, Tatyana Carlson is tied for fifth at 78, Courtney Ockler is tied for 16th at 83, Kelci Parker is tied for 26th at 89 and Natalie Gonzales is tied for the 28th at 91.
Alexandra Schmidt led the A team with a 79 and tie for eighth. Madilyn Brown is 10th at 80, Lauren Hamm is tied for 11th at 81, Kelsee Fleming is tied for 20th at 86 and Deana Caruso is tied for 30th at 92.
The final round has a shotgun start set for 8:30 a.m. today.