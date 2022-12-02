Washington State guard Dylan Darling (22) shoots as Oregon center N'Faly Dante, top left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
Oregon guard Gabe Reichle, top, sets a screen for guard Will Richardson (0) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares (11) shoots against Washington State guard Dylan Darling (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares (11) shoots against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
Washington State coach Kyle Smith talks to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
Oregon coach Dana Altman talks to the team before an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier (13) shoots against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half when Oregon used a 13-2 run to jump start a 74-60 win over Washington State in the Pac-12 Conference opener Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena.
The game was played within four points through the first 26 minutes. Junior guard TJ Bamba had a dunk and a three-point play to put the Cougars on top 44-40. Will Richardson got those points back in similar fashion, and after one last Washington State lead, the Ducks scored eight straight points. A Dante layup gave the Ducks a 53-46 lead with 11:08 to play.
Starting near the five-minute mark, Dante scored three quick baskets, the last two dunks, and the score was 68-54. The Cougars went six minutes without a basket, missing five shots with four turnovers.
“It did for sure,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said of Oregon’s size coming into play. “Obviously we were a little short-handed. We had some freshmen in roles, coming off the bench, first Pac-12 game on the road, probably weren’t ready for that. Hopefully, we’ll get better.
“Generally was pleased with the first 26 minutes, but on the road you can’t turn the ball over and we just kind of broke when that happened.”
Richardson had 17 points for the Ducks (4-4, 1-0) and Quincy Guerrier 12. Richardson had eight assists and three steals and Dante had seven rebounds.
Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye scored 19 points for Washington State (3-3, 0-1), which came in averaging 11 3-pointers but finished 3-of-14 behind the arc. Bamba added 14 points, but he missed his only 3, coming in at 56.5 percent. Junior guard Jabe Mullins, a 57 percent shooter from distance, missed the game with a knee issue.
The first half ended deadlocked at 32 with nine ties and five lead changes. Almost every statistic was a tie, but Gueye poured in 17 points for Washington State on 7-of-9 shooting. No other Cougar had more than four points.
Gueye only got three shots in the second half while Dante was 8-of-10 for the Ducks.
“We turned it over,” Smith said of why Gueye had just two in the second half. “It was more of our inefficiencies and the pressure got to us. They made a concerted effort to make it harder on him, and he had some turnovers. But it’s a little bit of fatigue and he got into a bit of foul trouble. It was more that we shot ourselves in the foot.”
Junior guard Justin Powell, who came into the game averaging 11.7 points per contest, had a bit of an off-night, finishing with nine points on 4-of-10 shooting in 38 minutes of action.
“I think on the road, I think it’s a part of him growing in this role,” Smith said. “It would probably help his confidence if he knocked his shot down. I thought he had some good looks. Him playing 38 minutes and him taking that kind of pressure probably is a little too much.”
Washington State heads home for a game at 1 p.m. Sunday against Utah, which knocked off No. 4 Arizona also Thursday.