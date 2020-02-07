When Trea Thomas broke the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team’s career assists record in 2018 — supplanting a mark that had lasted 27 years — then-coach Brandon Rinta quipped to a nearby assistant that he didn’t think it would take that long for the record to be broken again.
How long did Rinta think it would take? Oh, about three years.
“Just because of the type of passer that Damek Mitchell (a freshman at the time) was, you knew that it was just a matter of time until he broke it,” Rinta said.
It took Mitchell even less time than Rinta — who is now the coach at Central Washington University — expected.
Two games ago, Mitchell surpassed Thomas’ career mark. And Mitchell, a junior, will look to keep adding to his 416 assists in a Warrior jersey tonight when No. 5 LCSC welcomes No. 17 Carroll (7:30 p.m., Activity Center) for a Frontier Conference game.
Thomas, who played at L-C from 2014-18, said he suspected his record number of assists (406) might fall sooner rather than later because of Mitchell’s instinctive “court vision ... which is way better than mine.”
When Mitchell broke Thomas’ record on Jan. 31 — with an assist to Josiah Westbrook in L-C’s 56-45 win at Montana State-Northern — his former AAU coach felt the achievement validated everything he had always believed about Mitchell. Namely that he’d flown below everyone’s radar.
Which is curious, since “he’s a player that, as a coach, you have nightmares about,” said Anthony Slater, who coached Mitchell on Team Washington Elite.
Added Slater, “Because of what (Mitchell) brings to the table, you can’t scout him. There is no weakness of what he can or can’t do.”
Opponents can attest.
“If you play too close to him, he’s quick enough to go by you,” Rocky Mountain College guard Clayton Ladine said. “And if you take a step back, he’s going to pull it (up and take a jumper) in your face.”
What most impresses Rocky Mountain coach Bill Dreikosen about Mitchell is how he doesn’t have to score to help his team win.
“Though if he needs to, he will,” Dreikosen added.
Mitchell leads the Warriors with 13.67 points per game. He also averages 6.14 rebounds, no small achievement given his diminutive stature (5-foot-9).
“He’s shorter than your average guy in the gym,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “Shorter than even your average guy in the stands.”
But even so, Mitchell has flirted with triple-doubles in five games this season — with points or steals, rather than rebounds, the missing ingredient in three of those.
Johnson said Mitchell’s “heart” is his defining trait — and Mitchell’s prep coach corroborated that with a story.
When Mitchell was playing for Squalicum High as a senior, he broke his hand — but continued to start the rest of the season, successfully leading the Bellingham, Wash., school to the playoffs.
“He knew he had a scholarship (to Lewis-Clark State) wrapped up,” Squalicum High coach Dave Dickson said. “And he could’ve been like, ‘Well, I don’t want to play. I’ve got a scholarship and don’t want to injure myself further.’
“But that’s not the way Damek is. He just wanted to help his team win.”
