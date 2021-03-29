Joel Dahmen has fought adversity in one form or fashion throughout most of his adult life.
He lost his mother when he was 18 years old to pancreatic cancer, then he left Clarkston shortly thereafter to go to college at the University of Washington to play golf but had a difficult time adjusting to life in Seattle and only was there for one year.
Dahmen decided to turn pro in 2010, at the age of 26 and while he won a couple of times on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, he and his longtime love, Lona, struggled financially. She carried the family so much so that Lona worked two jobs just to pay the rent as Joel continued to grind and the couple scrapped by.
Dahmen himself was diagnosed with testicular cancer in February 2011, but he beat that back and turned that corner.
His longtime friend and caddie, Geno Bonnalie, was one of a few people who believed in Dahmen's talent. In fact, Bonnalie didn't have to tote the bag because he had an 8-month-old son at home. But Bonnalie's wife let him go chase the dream with Dahmen.
He's had an up-and-down career since gaining his PGA Tour card, making two of every three cuts. Dahmen's finished second twice, had 12 career top-10s and been on the cusp of doing something great.
Finally, the player who's best known for his bucket hats and easygoing, affable personality had his crowning moment Sunday.
Dahmen, who played baseball and football at Clarkston High School but excelled on the golf course and was a two-time state champion with the Bantams, raced out to a dream start with four birdies in the first seven holes, then had to hold on for dear life as playing partner Rafael Campos lipped out a birdie putt on No. 18 to win his first PGA Tour title, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, by one shot Sunday.
"Yeah, I dreamed about that one for a while," said Dahmen, who carded a 2-under-par 70 in the final round at Corales Golf Course in Puntacana, Dominican Republic, to finish at 12-under 276 for his first victory in 111 career starts. "... you know how much my wife means to me. She worked two jobs to pay rent when I was on the mini tours, I didn't have any money. She gave up her dreams to fulfill my dreams and help me out. There was some lean times, for sure, but she believed in me.
"And for Geno, I mean, two dudes growing up together who were golf dorks like somehow winning on the PGA TOUR."
With the victory, Dahmen earned a $540,000 paycheck and is fully exempt on the Tour through the 2022-23 season. In a normal year, this also would have gained him an entry into the Masters, which takes place in two weeks. However, because the Dell Technologies Match Play event was taking place in Austin, Texas, this week, he will have to wait a little longer to play in the famed event at Augusta National. However, Dahmen is eligible to play in this year's PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, and earned a berth in the Sentry Tournament of Champions that will take place in Hawaii in January.
Campos, who is winless on the Tour but is based close by in San Juan, Puerto Rico, finished with a final-round 71 to card a four-round total of 11-under 277. He tied with Sam Ryder, who had a 67 in the final round.
Dahmen had been struggling since the calendar year began. He missed the cut in six of seven events since January, only making it to the weekend at Pebble Beach. There, he finished in a tie for 60th.
After missing a third consecutive cut two weeks ago at the Players, Dahmen decided to take a week off to refresh himself, hang out with his friends but also work out some kinks in his game with coach Rob Rashell.
In fact, he noticed his clubs had been bent, so there was some repair work done and Dahmen said earlier this week he felt as if he was starting to hit the ball better.
That was apparent early in this round. Off the jump, he made a long birdie putt to convert on No. 1, then rolled in a tricky putt that swung back left for another birdie on No. 3 to get to 12 under. After a birdie on No. 4 to move to 13 under, Dahmen struck a pitch shot from just off the green that he nearly holed for an eagle on No. 7, instead settling for a birdie and moving to 14 under.
At that juncture, it seemed too easy, too good to be true for the 33-year-old.
"I have not played the front nine that well this week and to make like a 40-footer on 1 was a dream, just missed on 2, and to birdie 3 and 4 and just miss on 5, I was like, 'Whoa,' felt total control," he said.
Then it started to unravel a bit. He hit a wayward tee shot on No. 11 and scrambled to make bogey, and had another bogey on the par-5 No. 14. Suddenly, it got a little prickly.
"It's really hard to win golf tournaments," Dahmen said. "I knew it was hard, but I can't believe how hard it actually is."
Meanwhile, Campos — with the crowd on his side as his family also has a home in the Dominican Republic — had been steady by making pars on nine consecutive holes heading to the par-3 No. 17. However, he made bogey and trailed Dahmen by a shot heading into the final hole.
Campos outdrove Dahmen by about 15 yards on No. 18. Hitting first, Dahmen hit his approach shot into the middle of the green. Campos did one better, sticking his to within 15 feet. Dahmen's putt for birdie fell about 5 feet short, setting up Campos for a shot to tie and send it to a playoff.
Campos' putt started right, then careened toward the center of the cup. He clenched his fist and prepared to celebrate what he thought was going to be a birdie, but when the ball skated around the left side of the cup, he fell to knees and grabbed his head in disbelief.
" I was praying and I was just trying to ... you know, it wasn't meant to be," an emotional Campos said.
Dahmen then drained his short par putt, and the celebration could begin. He embracing a crying Bonnalie, and then Lona tearfully raced to hug her husband, jumping up and down overcome with emotion.
And for the guy who has overcome so much heartbreak, so much tragedy, so many obstacles, who said he never cared if he won as long as he could make $1.5 million each year on the Tour (of course he always wanted to win), this is proof that the laidback guy from the valley can bring it across the finish line.
"Yeah, it hasn't sunk in," Dahmen said. "I mean, I think that there will be a lot of validation that I can close one out, that I can — I mean, yeah, I think that — I don't know if it gets easier. I hope it gets easier because that was really hard."
