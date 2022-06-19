BROOKLINE, Mass. — Joel Dahmen avoided the splashy, wind-related pitfalls that befell some of his competitors in the third round of the U.S. Open.
But shaky putting early in his round knocked him out of the lead.
The Clarkston native tallied four bogeys in the first eight holes Saturday and slipped into a tie for seventh place with a 4-over-par 72 on a blustery day at The Country Club in Brookline.
Seeking his second PGA Tour victory and his first in a major, Dahmen parred 14 of 18 holes and stands three shots behind leaders Will Zalatorus and Matt Fitzpatrick heading into today’s final round.
At 209, he stands 1-under for the tournament.
“I knew it was going to be hard — I didn’t know it was going to be that hard,” Dahmen said. “The wind flipped, made some of the easy holes really hard, and the first four holes were brutal.
“Then the back, a lot of those holes got a little bit easier as well. I wouldn’t say it was a wash. It was way harder today. But it was a true U.S.Open setup, that’s for sure.”
Dahmen, who had shared the halfway lead with Collin Morikawa, looked mostly steady in the third round, especially compared to some of his opponents — including Morikawa, who ballooned to a 77 to fall into a tie for 17th.
The 34-year-old Dahmen puzzled with his putter in the early going, bogeying the par-4 first, fourth and seventh holes and the par-5 No. 8.
But then he abruptly found a rhythm and posted pars on his final 10 holes.
“Actually, I drove it well today and hit my long irons — hit my wedges poor that led to a couple bogeys and a couple three-putts in there,” he said. “But I’m comfortable. My game is right there. I’ve proved I can hang with these guys. You know if I get off to a good start tomorow, it’s going to be really fun. That’s the goal tomorrow.”
He’s battling a hodge-podge of big names and fellow upstarts, including 14-time winner Jon Rahm, who stands third, and 33-time champion Rory McIlroy, who’s tied with Dahmen and Sam Burns at 1-under.
“If you’d told me on Thursday morning I’d only be three back coming into Sunday of a U.S. Open — you don’t have to do a whole lot,” Dahmen said. “You shoot a couple under — it’s easier said than done. But, I mean, I’m right there. I wish I had would have got off to a little better start today, but played really well. My putter just wasn’t great and I didn’t chip very well.
“Maybe I can sneak up behind them tomorrow,” he said.