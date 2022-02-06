Joel Dahmen's favorite course let him down Sunday. Or was it the other way around? In any event, the former University of Washington golfer couldn't cash in on a golden opportunity at one of the more majestic places on the West Coast.
Dahmen, who briefly held the lead at one point early in Sunday's final round, had four bogeys in a 10-hole stretch and faded to a tie for sixth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Dahmen, who played baseball and football at Clarkston High School but excelled on the golf course and was a two-time state champion with the Bantams, finished his fourth round with an even-par 72 and five shots behind eventual champion Tom Hoge, who had a 4-under 68 to finish at 19-under 268 overall. Dahmen, who also had some issues in Thursday's first round at the same course in shooting a 1-under 71, finished the event at 14-under 273.
It is his second top-10 finish of the season. His best came at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open on Nov. 14, where a final-round 65 helped him to a 6-under 274 overall and a tie for fifth place.
Dahmen earned $293,625 with his finish on this day, moving him up from 51st on the money list to 35th. He earned 92 FedEx Cup points, moving him from 52nd on that list to No. 39.
On Saturday, Dahmen said Pebble Beach was his Augusta National and his all-time favorite course. But that didn't translate into results. Playing the course twice, on Thursday and on this day, Dahmen finished at 1-under 143. On the other two courses, he was 13-under 130.
Dahmen got off to a much better start at Pebble Beach on this day than his did three days ago, when he went bogey-eagle-bogey on his first three holes, then parred the rest of the way in. He birdied Nos. 2, 4 and 6 and at that point, found himself among five tied for the lead.
In fact, Dahmen briefly held the advantage at 17 under, then his downward trajectory began.
He bogeyed the par-4 No. 8, deemed the toughest hole on the court. Dahmen hit a nice drive to 246 yards down the left side of the fairway. His second shot, however, landed in the deep rough on the left-hand side of the green. Dahmen pitched out and past the hole about 14 feet. His putt for par came up about two feet short, and Dahmen fell back to 16 under.
On No. 10, his second shot left him almost 46 feet away from the hole, and Dahmen's putt for birdie left him a tricky 7-footer for par, which he couldn't convert.
He stayed at 15 under and within striking distance for the next three holes, but Dahmen couldn't keep the momentum up bogeying Nos. 14 and 15 to fall out of contention.
On No. 14, he left himself with a possible birdie chance, but he was 83 feet away. Dahmen's putt went past the hole by 10 feet. So with that for par, he came up just short by mere inches and had to settle for a bogey 6.
Dahmen again found himself in the rough after his second shot on No. 15. He blasted out and within 5 feet for a possible par, but again, he ran it by the hole and had to settle for another bogey.
For the event, Dahmen tied for third in greens in regulation at 80.6 percent (58-for-72) but was 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) in the final round.
Dahmen and amateur partner Andrew Capobianco, who was a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event, finished in a tie for fourth place after a 4-under 68 left them at 28-under 259, five shots behind.
