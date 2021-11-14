It's been a grind for Clarkston's Joel Dahmen since recording his first-ever PGA Tour win in the spring. But this week, and particularly on Sunday, he finally put together all the parts and earned his first top-five finish of the new season.
Dahmen, a former two-time Washington state amateur champion, strung together four birdies on the back nine and charged up the leaderboard to finish in a tie for fifth place at the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.
"I've had a couple glimpses of playing well, but I haven't finished anything off," said Dahmen, who formerly played at the University of Washington as a collegian. "There's a lot of 25, 35th (places) in there, which is just a couple up-and-downs, a couple par putts. So for me, today, I made a couple great par saves and kind of keeps the round going and all of a sudden you kind of hit one in close and it's just, it's a big momentum thing out here."
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, had a total of seven birdies and two bogeys to post a final-round 65 and finish at 6-under-par 274 for the tournament. He made $289,687.50. Jason Kokrak won with a 10-under 270.
For the new season, Dahmen currently sits 48th in the FedEx Cup points standings with 156, and is 48th on the money list at $388,214.
He started the final round six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler, and it didn't look so good early.
Dahmen posted bogey on the par-4, 499-yard No. 1, which ranked as the second-toughest hole on the course.
But he battled, just like he has being a cancer survivor. He strung together birdies on three of four holes coming down the stretch of the front nine and made the turn in 35 and was at 2 under for the event at that stage.
Dahmen then went on a tear on the back side. He birdied Nos. 12 and 13, the one on 13th from about 10 feet out that broke back left and went nicely into the hole that put him at 4 under and four behind the leaders at that stage.
Dahmen followed with a birdie at the par-3 No. 15 and on No. 18, he drilled his second shot to within three feet of the hole, where he had an easy tap-in for his finish.
"(No. 1 is) a hard hole, but I knew there was some birdies on the back if you can hit some quality golf shots and I did that," Dahmen said. "Made a couple good par saves as well. When the course is playing this hard, if you just make a couple birdies, you're going to head up the leaderboard."
One of the keys to his solid round was hit ability to drive the ball into the fairway. In Saturday's third round, he was perfect on fairways hit. For the week, he finished first, hitting the fairway 43 of 52 times (82.7 percent).
"My stinking coach texted me and said, 'Man, you're driving it great this week,'" Dahmen said. "I always drive it pretty straight, but apparently this week was really good. I started thinking about it today, so I hit a couple squirrelly ones because I was thinking about hitting it straight. I drove it well again today."
Dahmen next will compete in the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort's Seaside Course starting Thursday in Sea Island, Ga.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.