Dahmen ties for 10th at US Open

Joel Dahmen’s magical run in the US Open ended in a 10th-place finish Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
Going into the weekend, the Clarkston golfer had never made the cut at the national championship called arguably the toughest test in golf and he was not a name talking heads were throwing around as a possible champion.
But after a stellar first two rounds, Dahmen found himself in a tie for the lead with defending champion Collin Morikawa and suddenly golf fans had no choice but to take notice.
Dahmen dropped to seventh on Day 3 and shot a 1-over-par 71 Sunday to finish with an even par on the tournament and tie with Gary Woodland for a top 10 spot.
“I can hit it with the best of them. I learned that, especially on a course like this where you have to hit it in the fairway and it's not overly long,” Dahmen said of his play this weekend. “I think I was one of the best ball-strikers over the four days.”
Eventual-winner Matt Fitzpatrick of England shot 2-under-par 68s on three of the four days, including the final day, to win his first ever major at 6-under — one spot ahead of Americans Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.
Here were Dahmen’s scores across the four days of the tournament, which started Thursday: 3-under-par 67, 2-under-par 68, 4-over-par-74 and the 1-over-par to end it.
“I'm happy with where — I kind of impressed myself, I guess, in this situation,” Dahmen said. “I hung in there.”
