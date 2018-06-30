Dahmen tied for 11th, paired with Tiger today

Easily making the cut, Clarkston High alum JOEL DAHMEN sat tied for 11th on the leaderboard following the second day of the Quicken Loans National PGA event in Potomac, Md. With his 69 score on Friday, Dahmen was four shots off the pace, sported a cumulative tally of 135 and found himself paired with a notable partner for today's third round: Tiger Woods. Dahmen and Woods are scheduled to start their round at 9:25 a.m. PDT. TV coverage of the tournament starts at 10 a.m. today on the Golf Channel, then moves to CBS at noon.