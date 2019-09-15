Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot a 1-over-par 71 and slipped 20 spots into a tie for 45th place after Saturday’s third round of A Military Tribute at Greenbrier at The Old White TPC course in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Dahmen, who shot a 5-under 65 on Friday, sits at 5-under 205, 10 shots behind leader Joaquin Nieman.
Dahmen had an up-and-down round, starting with a birdie on No. 1 but he carded bogeys on Nos. 3 and 8 to make the turn at 1-over 35. On the back nine, he registered a bogey on No. 11, followed with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14, then finished with a bogey on No. 17.
Dahmen is scheduled to tee off in the final round at 7:10 a.m. today with Roberto Castro.