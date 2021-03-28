Dahmen tied for lead

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — The lengthy holes put him in position. The late par 4s in windy conditions had him clinging to his bucket hat.
Joel Dahmen, the Clarkston High School graduate looking for his first PGA Tour title, fired a 4-under-par 68 on Saturday and is tied for the lead heading into today’s final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
“You have to stay patient, but you also have to take advantage of the opportunities,” Dahmen said. “I took advantage of the par 5s and just kind of, ‘Hang onto your hat’ on 16, 17 and 18. These are tough holes coming in.”
Wearing his signature bucket hat, Dahmen shot a birdie 3 on No. 16 to grab the lead, but Rafael Campo — also looking for his first PGA win — did the same on No. 18 to join Dahmen atop the leaderboard at 10-under 206.
Dahmen rang up four birdies on the back nine, including pivotal ones on par-5 tests at 12 and 14. Earlier he had bogeyed Nos. 1 and 8, three-putting on the latter, but birdied No. 7 (another par 5) and No 9.
His playing partner, Graeme McDowell, birdied two of the first four holes, finished with a 70 and is tied for seventh.
“Playing with Graeme today, he got off to kid of a good start and I was kind of behind the 8-ball,” Dahmen said. “He kind of kicked my butt after the three-putt on 8. I started being a little more aggressive with my putts.”
Now living in Arizona but retaining close ties to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Dahmen, 33, joined the PGA Tour five years ago, is ranked 81st in the world and has placed second in one PGA event and tied for second in another. But he wasslump-ridden in recent months before breaking out with a 67 in the first round here.
In attendance is Dahmen’s wife, Lona.
“We’ve been together for nine years now, married for two, so she’s seen it all,” Dahmen said. “She worked two jobs to pay rent when I was on the mino-tours, had no money. She’s been really positive through all this.”
Campos, 32, of Puerto Rico, is ranked 427th in the world but he tied for third in the Puerto Rico Open in February.
He shot a third-round 69, holing out for his birdie on No. 18.
“I didn’t want to chip it, so I’m like, `Just hit a putt and hopefully lag it up there close,’” Campos said. “It was one of those days. That was a bonus for sure. I was struggling all day and I’m really happy where I’m at right now. I’m glad it’s done.”
Today’s round, he said, is “going to be a little bit more of the same. I was looking at The Weather Channel and we’re going to still have the same wind direction, which makes the course really tough. You only get to play five holes downwind. The rest are pretty much into the wind. ... It’s going to be exciting. I’m excited to play.”
Danny Willett (67) and Michael Gligic (68) were a stroke back. Emiliano Grillo (65) and Thomas Pieters (69) were 8 under, and defending champion Hudson Swafford (68) was 7 under with 2019, McDowell, Charley Hoffman (68), Sepp Straka (69), Roberto Castro (70) and Fabrizio Zanotti (72).
Swafford won in September when the event was held a week after the U.S. Open, earning a spot in the Masters this year because Punta Cana was not an opposite-field event. The winner this year will not be rewarded with a Masters spot because the tournament is being played opposite the WGC Match Play event.