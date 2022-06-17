Could the third time be the charm for Clarkston native Joel Dahmen? He’s got three more rounds to prove he’s worthy of being called a major champion.
The cancer survivor and winner of one PGA Tour event shot a 3-under-par 67 on Thursday and is tied for second place after the first round of the 122th United States Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
He also knows he’s got a long way to go before Sunday.
“My dad taught me to be very humble, I guess,” said Dahmen, who had his best score yet in five rounds spanning three Opens. “I remember some vivid car rides coming home after a junior (tournament) or whatever, and it was like, you don’t talk about yourself.”
The self-deprecating Dahmen, 34, is among six players just one shot behind Adam Hadwin after the first 18 holes. He’s tied with former major champion Rory McIlroy, along with South African MJ Daffue, England’s Callum Tarren and Sweden’s David Lingmerth.
The humble two-time former Washington state boys champion birdied three of four holes down the stretch and turned what looked to be an average round on the par-70, 7,222-yard course and rocketed up the leaderboard.
In fact, in his only eight starts in major tournaments, the former University of Washington golfer has made just four cuts and never in the national championship.
Not that this is a sure thing, either. But the 2021 champion of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship left his mark on his back nine.
He made the turn in 1 under, but a bogey on the par-3, 208-yard No. 2 set him back to even par after 11 holes. Dahmen then got on a roll.
He hit a driver to the fringe on the par-4, 315-yard No. 5 and converted that into a birdie. On the par-3, 196-yard No. 6 Dahmen stuck his tee shot closer and made good from just a shade more than 5 feet. Then on the par-5, 548-yard No. 8 he hit his second to just 25 yards left of the hole and lobbed his third to just less than 3 feet away for an easy conversion.
“I knew I could compete here because it’s not overly long,” the 130th-ranked player in the world said. “I hit a bunch of fairways. I typically hit a lot of greens.”
Actually, he does a lot of both. For the season, he’s 17th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy at almost 68 percent and in greens in regulation, he’s 25th at 68.5 percent.
The course is tailored to his style of play, unlike Winged Foot in 2020, where Dahmen had rounds of 73 and 74 and missed the cut.
“I didn’t have a fighting chance there,” he said. “I had to hit it so perfect all the time, where this one even if you are in the rough, it’s graduated a little bit. I can get it around the greens. I’m not hitting 4-iron or hybrid into every hole; there’s wedges out there. You can get to the par-5, No. 8, that stuff.
“You still have to hit it great, and you still have to be in the right spots, but this is like everyone can play this golf course.”
He will tee off in the second round at 11:20 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partners Lanto Griffin and Jinichiro Kozuma.
As long as he’s hitting the ball like he is, Dahmen’s got a fighting chance. Just ask anyone who has been around him for any length of time and he’s not going to go down without a fight.
Kind of like it’s been all of his life.
“I’m super competitive,” Dahmen said. “I love competing. I am the greatest backyard game player in the world. (Best friend) Max Homa will tell you differently. But darts, cornhole. I would put myself against anyone, especially on the PGA Tour. But I just love being competitive. I love playing for whatever it is, cards. I’ve always been that way. Always been super competitive.”
And why can’t the kid from Clarkston win on one of the world’s grandest stages? If he plays the same way he did in the first round for three more days, the kid from the valley could be standing on No. 18 green the latest major champion.
“Why not?” Dahmen said. “Is it way cooler to finish in the lead on Sunday? Yeah. Is it still cool as a kid who grew up in Clarkston, Wash., to be like, man, he is leading the U.S. Open? That’s kind of a cool deal. For sure.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.