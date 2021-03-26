Dahmen tied for 2nd in Dominican Republic

Joel Dahmen admitted as much Thursday. The past couple of months of his season on the PGA Tour have been a struggle.
Something certainly clicked in the first round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, and he’s back near the top of the leaderboard.
The Clarkston native had a bogey-free round of 5-under-par 67 and sits in a tie for second place, just one shot behind Stephan Jaeger heading into today’s second round at the Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
“Been a long time,” the fifth-year pro said. “(I’ve) been getting my butt kicked out here since the start of the year, so it feels good to play well.”
It’s not his best round of the year; that came Feb. 5 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. And he has yet to play consistently for the duration of an entire tournament since the calendar turned to 2021. But it’s definitely a momentum booster.
Dahmen, whose best career finish is second place twice, has made just one cut in the first two months of the year, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In fact, the former University of Washington golfer had just two rounds of below 70 in seven previous tournaments since the start of the year.
“Still have a long ways to go, but I’ve been putting in the work with (swing coach) Rob (Rashell) at home,” Dahmen said. “Geno (Bonnalie), my caddie, stuck by me. It was just a matter of time and hopefully today kind of kickstarts everything.”
Dahmen, who ranks 28th in fairways hit this season, finished 13-for-14 in that category in the first round. Meanwhile he nailed 16 of the 18 greens in regulation, tying for first in that category. Overall this season, Dahmen ranks 122nd.
Those two were the main reasons why he was successful in this round.
It also could be because he noticed a flaw in his clubs.
“My clubs were maybe bent incorrectly so we got that fixed,” Dahmen said. “If I swing in what I thought was properly, the ball wasn’t flying the way I thought it should be flying, so thankfully Coach Rob fixed that one. So I played four weeks basically with maybe clubs that weren’t fit properly. And just the last couple weeks had them kind of fixed and the ball’s been flying correctly again.”
And it’s a course he likes. In two previous events encompassing eight rounds, Dahmen has had two rounds of 66 and two more of 67.
“I’ve had good success here,” said Dahmen, who finished 13th in 2018 and 12th in 2019. “I normally typically am a pretty good ball-striker, and the wind blows so you have to hit your ball solid out here and that’s what I do.”
Starting on No. 10, he strung together birdies on the par-5 No. 14, the par-4 No. 15 and the par-4 No. 16, which was playing as the second toughest hole on the back nine with an average of 4.189. Dahmen made the turn in 33.
He took advantage of the easiest hole on the course, the par-5 No. 4, to convert for a birdie to move to 4 under. Dahmen then finished with a birdie on the par-4 No. 8 for his score.
He missed three consecutive cuts after finishing in a tie for 60th at Pebble Beach, so he took some time off to decompress and regroup. It might have done him some good.
“It was nice to have a week off last week, kind of go home, shore up some things, hang out with some buddies and it paid off today, so hopefully we can keep it going,” Dahmen said.
He’ll tee off at 9:40 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partners Padraig Harrington and George McNeill.
