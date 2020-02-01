SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If Joel Dahmen ever rallies like this on a Sunday, he’ll definitely turn some heads.
As it was, his remarkable finish in the second round of the Phoenix Open on Friday merely kept him in the ballgame. The former Clarkston resident fired an eagle on No. 17 and a birdie on No. 18 to make the cut by a single stroke.
On the PGA Tour, of course, making the cut is the difference between earning a paycheck that week and leaving empty-handed.
“Obviously we didn’t expect to finish that way,” Dahmen’s caddie, Geno Bonnalie, wrote via text, saying Dahmen’s demeanor during the rally was “nonchalant.”
In using only a combined five shots on those two final holes, both par-4, Dahmen offset back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 and carded an even-par 71 for a two-round total of 141, a dozen strokes behind the leader.
On the 319-yard 17th hole, he drove the green and watched the ball take a favorable bounce toward the pin. Then he sank the putt for an eagle.
“We both read the putt the same way (which was nice) — just outside right,” Bonnalie said. “He made a great stroke and poured it in.”
On the 445-yard final hole, Bonnalie said Dahmen’s “ridiculously good” second shot left him with a 2-foot putt, which he made for a birdie.
The tournament is being played on Dahmen’s adopted home course of TPC Scottsdale.