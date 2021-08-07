Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen scored just 10 points under the modified Stableford system Friday and fell back into third place after two rounds of the Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif.
Want to know a bit of irony in that? The former Bantam felt he played better in this round than he did in Thursday’s first round, where he tallied 16 points under the system that awards five points for an eagle and two for a birdie, but takes away a point for a bogey and three for a double.
“I actually might have played better golf today. I hit my irons better,” said Dahmen, the 33-year-old former University of Washington golfer.
Dahmen sits three points behind Emiliano Grillo, who finished with 17 points in the round and has a total of 29. Adam Schenk rocketed up the leaderboard with 19 points on the day, shooting a 62 under normal stroke-play conditions, to sit in second place with 27 points.
The winner will earn a spot in the 2022 PGA Championship but not the Masters because the event is being played opposite a World Golf Championship — the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
Dahmen, who is playing in his 25th event of his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, carded seven bidies, one bogey and a double in his round and would have shot a 67 under stroke play rules. His two-round total of 130 would have him tied with Grillo for the lead under normal tournament conditions.
He is right. Dahmen certainly hit the irons better. In fact, he’s tied for third this week in fairways hit in regulation at 82.1 percent (23 of 28) and was 13-of-14 in the second round. The problem on this day was he didn’t finish at the hole. Whereas Dahmen made 23 putts in the opening round, in this round he made 26 putts.
“I didn’t make any putts today,” Dahmen continued. “I made a couple, but I missed a couple (of short ones) as well.
“That’s the thing out here: That minus-3 (double bogey on No. 17) really stinks. Just a little sloppy in spots.”
It’s been typical of Dahmen’s year-to-date. While he won his first career PGA Tour event — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Dahmen only has one other top-10 to show for his efforts: a tie for eighth on Oct. 25 at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.
However, he’s certainly shown glimpses of steadiness.
For example, since playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic the first week of July in Detroit, he has shot under 70 in eight of the past 12 rounds. He was in contention at the British Open at Royal St. George’s three weeks ago after shooting rounds of 69, 68 and 69 before a final-round 74 saw him fall down the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 46th.
But there was the stretch during the West Coast and Florida swings where he missed six of seven cuts. Then he landed in the Dominican Republic.
“It’s been a bit of a struggle,” said Dahmen, who already has clinched a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin at the Northern Trust on Aug. 19 at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. “But the goal’s always to make it to Atlanta, the Tour Championship. So a good week here helps.”
So far, so good, for the most part. In the two rounds so far, he has made 15 birdies, which is tops among the field.
He’s had two minor hiccups during the first two days, each of them taking place in the second round.
Teeing off at No. 10 in the morning wave, where it was a touch bit cooler, he got going immediately with back-to-back birdies on the par-4, 345-yard No. 11 and the par-5, 551-yard No. 12, the easiest hole on the course. After a par on No. 13, he came back with another birdie on the par-4, 472-yard No. 14.
Then his first major trouble of the tourney came on No. 17, a par-3, 230-yard hole that ranks as the toughest on the course. His tee shot went into a greenside bunker on the left side, then he hit out to the intermediate rough over the green. He two-putted from there for a double-bogey 5.
“It’s one of those things that maybe instead of playing for par, you almost just play for bogey, because bogeys don’t hurt that bad out here,” said Dahmen, the former two-time Washington state champion. “Doubles kill you. Maybe in hindsight, you just try to get that thing on the green, get out of there with a bogey.”
He rallied back to birdie the par-4, 451-yard No. 18, then parred five of the next six holes before finishing with a trio of birdies on Nos. 7-9.
On the par-3, 187-yard No. 7, Dahmen hit his tee shot to about 30 feet and converted. Then on the par-4, 357-yard No. 8, he almost drove the green and chipped to about three feet, then made his birdie putt. Finishing on the par-4, 452-yard No. 9, Dahmen spun a gap wedge that almost went in, and he would tap in for his score.
“We all knew it was going to be chilly this morning,” he said. “And I think kind of the smoke in the air probably made it chillier. That was difficult. It heated up really quick. We all took our sweaters off, and the ball started traveling again.”
Dahmen will be in the final pairing off No. 1 tee at 1:10 p.m. today with Schenk and Grillo.
“Obviously my game’s in a good spot right now,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get it going this weekend and try to just get some more points.”
