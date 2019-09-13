> Clarkston High graduate JOEL DAHMEN fired a 1-under-par 69 on Thursday to sit in a tie for 73rd place after the first round at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier at The Old White TPC.
He is seven shots behind leader Robbie Shelton heading into today’s second round. Dahmen, who started at No. 10, fared well early, with a birdie at No. 11 and an eagle at No. 12 before a bogey at No. 15. He then birdied No. 17 to make the turn at 3-under 33.
However, he bogeyed Nos. 1 and 2 to fall back to 1 under, then finished his round with a birdie at No. 3 before a bogey at No. 8.
Dahmen was scheduled to tee off at No. 1 at 4:35 a.m. Pacific today.